Latur Official Booked For Alleged Bribery Over Plot Regularisation

A technical expert in Latur, Maharashtra, has been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe to regularise a plot, highlighting corruption issues in property regularisation processes.

Key Points A technical expert in Latur was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The bribe was allegedly for regularising a plot under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The accused allegedly sought Rs 1.91 lakh, exceeding the original fee of Rs 1.19 lakh.

An agent involved in the bribery has also been booked.

Notices have been served under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and searches are underway.

A technical expert of Ahmedpur Municipal Council in Latur was booked for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for regularising a plot, a Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

He identified the accused as SB Solapure, who was appointed as city level technical expert under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"A man had sought regularisation of his plot registered in his wife's name. Solapure sought Rs 1.91 lakh for this work whereas the original fee was Rs 1.19 lakh. Solapure had taken Rs 30,000 from the complainant through an agent, who too has been booked in the case," the official said.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

He was held in a trap, after which a case was registered at Ahmedpur police station under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

"The two accused have not been arrested in the case. They have been served notices under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Searches of their residences, official premises etc are underway," the official said.