Latur Headmaster Detained for Allegedly Accepting Bribe from Teacher

A school headmaster in Latur has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, raising concerns about corruption within the education system and prompting an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A headmaster in Latur was detained for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a teacher.

The headmaster allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for CCTV camera installation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the headmaster after a complaint was filed.

The headmaster was allegedly obstructing the teacher's administrative work.

The headmaster of a government-aided school in Latur district was detained on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a teacher, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

The accused headmaster had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the teacher, citing installation of CCTV cameras in the school, the official said.

The complainant had already paid Rs 2,000. The headmaster was pressuring the teacher to pay the remaining Rs 3,000 and was also obstructing his routine administrative work, the ACB said.

The headmaster was nabbed while allegedly accepting Rs 3,000 in his office on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Renapur police station.