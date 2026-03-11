HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Latur Headmaster Detained for Allegedly Accepting Bribe from Teacher

Latur Headmaster Detained for Allegedly Accepting Bribe from Teacher

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 21:30 IST

x

A school headmaster in Latur has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, raising concerns about corruption within the education system and prompting an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A headmaster in Latur was detained for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a teacher.
  • The headmaster allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for CCTV camera installation.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the headmaster after a complaint was filed.
  • The headmaster was allegedly obstructing the teacher's administrative work.

The headmaster of a government-aided school in Latur district was detained on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a teacher, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

The accused headmaster had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the teacher, citing installation of CCTV cameras in the school, the official said.

 

The complainant had already paid Rs 2,000. The headmaster was pressuring the teacher to pay the remaining Rs 3,000 and was also obstructing his routine administrative work, the ACB said.

The headmaster was nabbed while allegedly accepting Rs 3,000 in his office on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Renapur police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'His parents knew our relationship': Teacher gets bail in abuse case
'His parents knew our relationship': Teacher gets bail in abuse case
Dalit student thrashing: Warrant against school principal
Dalit student thrashing: Warrant against school principal
Nagpur Coaching Class Director Arrested Over Alleged Chemistry Paper Leak
Nagpur Coaching Class Director Arrested Over Alleged Chemistry Paper Leak
Teacher who forced Class 6 girl to do '100 sit-ups' arrested
Teacher who forced Class 6 girl to do '100 sit-ups' arrested
Bengaluru Teacher Faces Charges for Allegedly Hitting Student

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

VIDEO: Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz0:12

VIDEO: Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO