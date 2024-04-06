Last Friday Ramzan Prayers Not Allowed At Jamia Masjid In Srinagar

The last Friday prayers of Ramzan (Jumatul Vida) were not allowed to be held at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to lead the prayers, was placed under house arrest.

Friday prayers were held at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake and in different parts of the Valley.

The day is also observed as Youm e Quds (Quds Day) and special supplications were made for the people of Palestine across mosques and shrines in the Kashmir Valley.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A view of the deserted and closed Jamia Masjid on the occasion of the last Friday of Ramzan.

IMAGE: Security forces' vehicles outside the closed Jamia Masjid.

IMAGE: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, MP, and his son Omar Abdullah, right, offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.

IMAGE: Friday prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.

IMAGE: Women folk pray at the shrine.

IMAGE: Worshippers raise their hands for dua.

IMAGE: Namaaz, here and below, at the shrine.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com