Last Friday Ramzan Prayers Not Allowed At Jamia Masjid In Srinagar

The last Friday prayers of Ramzan (Jumatul Vida) were not allowed to be held at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to lead the prayers, was placed under house arrest.
Friday prayers were held at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake and in different parts of the Valley.
The day is also observed as Youm e Quds (Quds Day) and special supplications were made for the people of Palestine across mosques and shrines in the Kashmir Valley.
