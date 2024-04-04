News
Rediff.com  » News » Want To Vote In An Igloo?

Want To Vote In An Igloo?

By UMAR GANIE
Last updated on: April 04, 2024 08:10 IST
Umar Ganie captures glimpses of snow covered Gulmarg as it hosts a mega voter awareness programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

With an aim to enhance public participation in the elections to the Lok Sabha, Baramulla District Election Officer Minga Sherpa launched a voter awareness programme at Gulmarg, the international tourist destination and ski resort.

As part of the campaign, a snow bike and ski rally was held to encourage youth -- especially first time voters -- to participate in the electoral process.

At Kongdori, DEO Minga Sherpa visited a state of art mock igloo polling station.

 

IMAGE: The Igloo polling station. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The snow ice wall of Democracy.

 

IMAGE: The ski rally.

 

IMAGE: The snow bike rally.

 

IMAGE: Sledge pullers wait for tourists.

 

IMAGE: Some of the youth who participated in the rally.

 

IMAGE: Creating a voting awareness poster at the polling station.

 

IMAGE: A helicopter showers flower petals on the event.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
