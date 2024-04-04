Want To Vote In An Igloo?

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of snow covered Gulmarg as it hosts a mega voter awareness programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
With an aim to enhance public participation in the elections to the Lok Sabha, Baramulla District Election Officer Minga Sherpa launched a voter awareness programme at Gulmarg, the international tourist destination and ski resort.
As part of the campaign, a snow bike and ski rally was held to encourage youth -- especially first time voters -- to participate in the electoral process.
At Kongdori, DEO Minga Sherpa visited a state of art mock igloo polling station.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com