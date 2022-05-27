Laskhar Terrorists Slain in Srinagar Encounter

Please click on the images to view the aftermath of the encounter in Kashmir where two Lashkar terrorists were killed by security forces.
IMAGE: Locals inspect the house where two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were hiding and killed during an encounter in Soura Srinagar on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Four LeT terrorists were killed in two different encounters in the Kashmir Valley including the two terrorists involved in the killing of television artiste Amreen Bhat. All photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com
X