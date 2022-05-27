News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Laskhar Terrorists Slain in Srinagar Encounter

Laskhar Terrorists Slain in Srinagar Encounter

By Rediff News Bureau
May 27, 2022 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images to view the aftermath of the encounter in Kashmir where two Lashkar terrorists were killed by security forces.

 

 

IMAGE: Locals inspect the house where two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were hiding and killed during an encounter in Soura Srinagar on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Four LeT terrorists were killed in two different encounters in the Kashmir Valley including the two terrorists involved in the killing of television artiste Amreen Bhat. All photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
PIX: Terrorists Killed By 'Chance'
PIX: Terrorists Killed By 'Chance'
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter
Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In J-K
Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In J-K
When Meera met Ranveer at Cannes
When Meera met Ranveer at Cannes
Now Hindu outfit claims Ajmer dargah was also a temple
Now Hindu outfit claims Ajmer dargah was also a temple
Dehati Disco Review
Dehati Disco Review
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 15,814
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 15,814
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Terrorists involved in Kashmiri actress murder killed

Terrorists involved in Kashmiri actress murder killed

LeT terrorists gun down TV artist, hurt nephew in J-K

LeT terrorists gun down TV artist, hurt nephew in J-K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances