News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Landslides turn Wayanad's picturesque hamlets into destruction

Landslides turn Wayanad's picturesque hamlets into destruction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 30, 2024 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Destroyed houses, swollen water bodies and broken branches of uprooted trees dot the high-range villages of Kerala's Wayanad, rocked by massive landslides on Tuesday.

IMAGE: NDRF teams, locals watch swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Picturesque hamlets known for their beauty until Monday -- Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha -- are now a picture of gloom after landslides hit the areas, cutting them off from other places.

Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in tree trunks and submerged here and there in many places.

Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction.

 

Huge boulders, rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.

Those engaged in rescue work could be seen shifting the dead and the injured into ambulances braving heavy rains.

As the landslides caused mass uprooting of trees and floodwaters washed away the green patches, the affected villages got a desert-like appearance in many places.

Twenty three people, including three children, were confirmed to have died in the landslides that hit the hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, authorities said.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in the Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to Wayanad district authorities.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kerala disaster: 'Nature has defeated us'
Kerala disaster: 'Nature has defeated us'
'Floods in Kerala will become worse'
'Floods in Kerala will become worse'
The most moving feature you'll read today
The most moving feature you'll read today
Olympics opening ceremony a disgrace: Trump
Olympics opening ceremony a disgrace: Trump
'All We Need Is Love'
'All We Need Is Love'
Men's triathlon postponed due to polluted Seine
Men's triathlon postponed due to polluted Seine
Wayanad landslides toll rises to 23; many still missing
Wayanad landslides toll rises to 23; many still missing

More like this

Wayanad landslides toll rises to 23; many still missing

Wayanad landslides toll rises to 23; many still missing

What caused the rain havoc in Kerala

What caused the rain havoc in Kerala

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances