News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 8 killed, many feared trapped as massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad

8 killed, many feared trapped as massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 30, 2024 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The toll in the landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday rose to eight, including three children, authorities said.

IMAGE: Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

 

Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped.

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments.

Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.

The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

Earlier, in a video message, United Democratic Front MLA T Siddique said that district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from Mundakkai area.

"Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places." he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Floods in Kerala will become worse'
'Floods in Kerala will become worse'
'Lost everything': Grim scenes in flood-hit Kerala
'Lost everything': Grim scenes in flood-hit Kerala
What caused the rain havoc in Kerala
What caused the rain havoc in Kerala
PIX: Dravid-PT Usha meet at India House in Paris
PIX: Dravid-PT Usha meet at India House in Paris
Your Qs On LTCG, Indexation Answered!
Your Qs On LTCG, Indexation Answered!
Who Wears Red Best? VOTE!
Who Wears Red Best? VOTE!
Games: Chinese shuttlers' winning streak comes to halt
Games: Chinese shuttlers' winning streak comes to halt

More like this

Kerala disaster: 'Nature has defeated us'

Kerala disaster: 'Nature has defeated us'

What causes frequent landslides in HP? Experts answer

What causes frequent landslides in HP? Experts answer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances