GREF Labourer Dies In Sikkim After Being Crushed By Machine

A GREF labourer tragically died in Sikkim's Pakyong district after being crushed by a compressor machine during work, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A GREF labourer died in Pakyong district, Sikkim, after being crushed by a machine.

The incident occurred while labourers were moving a compressor machine at a work site in Zuluk.

The labourer, identified as Gnawang Sherpa, was immediately taken to a military hospital but was declared dead.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the incident.

A 45-year-old labourer working with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) died after being crushed under a machine in Sikkim's Pakyong district, police said on Friday.

Details of the Fatal Accident

The deceased was identified as Gnawang Sherpa, a resident of Naya Busty in Phadamchen, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday when Sherpa and other labourers were moving a compressor machine at the site in Zuluk. During the process, the machine slipped and fell on him, they said.

He was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital at Zuluk, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Police Investigation Underway

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The body was brought to Gangtok on Friday for post-mortem examination, they said.