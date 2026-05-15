HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » GREF Labourer Dies In Sikkim After Being Crushed By Machine

GREF Labourer Dies In Sikkim After Being Crushed By Machine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 21:16 IST

x

A GREF labourer tragically died in Sikkim's Pakyong district after being crushed by a compressor machine during work, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A GREF labourer died in Pakyong district, Sikkim, after being crushed by a machine.
  • The incident occurred while labourers were moving a compressor machine at a work site in Zuluk.
  • The labourer, identified as Gnawang Sherpa, was immediately taken to a military hospital but was declared dead.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the incident.

A 45-year-old labourer working with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) died after being crushed under a machine in Sikkim's Pakyong district, police said on Friday.

Details of the Fatal Accident

The deceased was identified as Gnawang Sherpa, a resident of Naya Busty in Phadamchen, they said.

 

The incident took place on Thursday when Sherpa and other labourers were moving a compressor machine at the site in Zuluk. During the process, the machine slipped and fell on him, they said.

He was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital at Zuluk, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Police Investigation Underway

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The body was brought to Gangtok on Friday for post-mortem examination, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Ranchi Construction Accident Claims Two Lives
Ranchi Construction Accident Claims Two Lives
Worker's death casts grim shadow over Alang recycling industry
Worker's death casts grim shadow over Alang recycling industry
Sewri-Worli Connector Construction Accident Claims Worker's Life
Sewri-Worli Connector Construction Accident Claims Worker's Life
U'khand avalanche: 4 labourers die, 50 rescued; search for 5 on
U'khand avalanche: 4 labourers die, 50 rescued; search for 5 on
Three Killed in Sikkim Truck Accident
Three Killed in Sikkim Truck Accident

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE President3:09

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE...

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic garden4:45

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic...

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With Xi Jinping 7:21

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO