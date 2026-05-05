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Sewri-Worli Connector Construction Accident Claims Worker's Life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 23:21 IST

A construction accident at Mumbai's Sewri-Worli Connector project resulted in the death of a 19-year-old worker, raising serious questions about construction safety standards in the region.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old worker died at the Sewri-Worli Connector construction site in Mumbai after being struck by a falling steel frame.
  • The accident occurred during the transportation of steel frames by crane at the Parel construction site.
  • This is the fourth recent fatality related to infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, highlighting construction safety concerns.
  • Police have registered a case against the crane operator and supervisor for alleged rash and negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

A 19-year-old worker died after a steel frame, being carried by a crane, fell on him during the construction of the Sewri-Worli Connector at Parel in central Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near KEM Circle at Parel in which worker Ravi Giri, a resident of Nepal, died.

 

Rising Concerns Over Construction Site Safety

This is the fourth fatality caused by collapse of machinery involving infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the last few days.

On April 30, police constable Santosh Chavan was killed on the Sion-Panvel highway when a piling machine toppled onto his bike. Last week, Raghunath Das and Kanha Singh, both workers on the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road project, died after an elevated platform collapsed on them.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

In the latest case, Ravi was working on a project of Jaykumar Construction Company. He and other labourers were on the job to transport four steel frames from Acharya Donde Marg to Parel TT late night. As the crane pulled up the two heavy metal frames, Ravi and his colleague walked with them and returned to pick up another two, a police official said.

While picking up two frames, the crane operator made a mistake, causing the metal frame to shake and fall on Ravi's chest and stomach. He collapsed on the spot and lost consciousness, he said.

Crane operator Mohammed Anas Shaikh and another labourer Dheeraj Kumar rushed Ravi to KEM Hospital, where he was admitted. However, doctors declared him dead during treatment, the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

A case was registered at the Bhoiwada police station against crane operator Shaikh and supervisor Ani Shivdayal Giri (32) for alleged rash and negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, he said.

Further investigation into the incident was underway, the official added.

The Sewri-Worli Connector, being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is a key link between the Coastal Road and the Atal Setu. While most piers have been completed, work on spans and girders is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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