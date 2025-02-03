HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kharge's 'thousands' killed in Kumbh stampede remark sparks row in Parl

Kharge's 'thousands' killed in Kumbh stampede remark sparks row in Parl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 17:29 IST

x

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tributes to "thousands" who died in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches even as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked him to retract the statement.

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rajya Sabha speaks during the reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was quick to add that "this is my estimate (and) if this is not right you (the government) should tell what is the truth". He said he was ready to be corrected.

"I did not say 'thousands' to blame anyone. But how many people died, give that information at least. I will apologise if I am wrong. They should give figures how many died, how many are missing," he said.

 

There was a stampede during the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 29. According to the figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, 30 people were killed and 60 others were injured.

However, while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, Kharge used the phrase "the thousands who died in Kumbh" to pay tributes to the deceased.

"I pay my tributes to the people who died in Maha Kumbh... the thousands who died in Kumbh," he said, leading to the protest by the ruling members.

Kharge, however, added this was his estimate and the government should provide the "correct" figures.

"This is my estimate, if this is not right you should tell what is the truth... I am asking you to declare what the actual numbers are. If I am wrong I am ready to correct," he said.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged him to retract his statement.

"The LoP has indicated a scenario using figures to the extent of thousands. I appeal to him, in this House, whatever is spoken, carries great weight. You have spoken something which has numbed everyone," Dhankhar said.

"A message that goes from here, even if it is contradicted, goes to the whole world. Can you go to that extent? I would appeal to you as one of senior most leaders of this country, if you put a figure in thousands I can only appeal to your conscious," he said.

Kharge said he did not mention the figure to blame anyone.

Even as Chairman Dhankhar called Kharge making the claim a "very sad moment" and asked him to withdraw his statement, the Leader of Opposition insisted the government give the correct figures and continued with his speech.

He also paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, calling him the architect of the modern Indian economy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh: Seers warn politicians against...
Maha Kumbh: Seers warn politicians against...
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Oppn blames VIP culture, mismanagement for Kumbh stampede
Oppn blames VIP culture, mismanagement for Kumbh stampede

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

webstory image 2

Bhuj, Hyderabad On 2025 World Monuments Watch List

webstory image 3

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral0:38

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral

Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding0:37

Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai for brother Siddharth...

Mahakumbh's third 'Amrit Snan' begins, CM Yogi monitoring situation0:58

Mahakumbh's third 'Amrit Snan' begins, CM Yogi monitoring...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD