Maha Kumbh: Seers warn politicians against...

Saints and seers gathered at the Triveni Sangam for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday cautioned political leaders against misusing Sanatan Dharma and spreading rumours for political gain, and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over arrangements at the Maha Kumbh.

IMAGE: Devotees on their way back home after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

They also took a firm stand against those criticising the Maha Kumbh after the January 29 stampede.

The pre-dawn crush during the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya had resulted in the death of 30 pilgrims and injuries to 60 others.

While police said it was due to overcrowding at the Sangam, some people, including opposition leaders, questioned the arrangements to handle the sea of devotees at the gathering.

According to a statement issued by UP government on Monday, Mahant Santosh Das Sattua Baba Maharaj of Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara lashed out at political leaders, particularly Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying, "You have never followed or respected Sanatan Dharma. So, do not try to benefit from it now."

Referring to past incidents, he added, "We have seen how your party targeted Sanatanis when in power. Do not spread rumors for political gain. We are Sanatanis, and we will uproot those like you from the roots."

Junapithadheeshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj stressed the spiritual unity witnessed at the Kumbh, saying, "We are witnessing India's unity here, with people of different thoughts and religions gathering on the banks of the Ganga. While the world grapples with fear and unrest, India remains a land of peace and prosperity."

Highlighting India's role in offering wisdom to the world, he added, "While many nations face wars, India is ready to lead through its spiritual values, yoga, and Ayurveda. The world is looking towards India for solutions. I extend my gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring top-tier arrangements."

Chinmayanand Bapu lauded the seamless execution of the event on Monday, stating, "Today is an auspicious day as all Akharas and Mahamandaleshwars head towards the Sangam. Basant Panchami is particularly important for students, and those who take a holy dip here are bound to succeed. I thank the administration for making such excellent arrangements. The atmosphere today is peaceful and orderly."