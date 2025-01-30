Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'

'If hundreds of VIPs are allowed to roam with passes and roads blocked for their movement, then that will cause trouble for the public and disrupt the Mela.'

IMAGE: A person is carried on a stretcher, after a deadly stampede before the second Shahi Snan at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, January 29, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ashok Kumar Singh, former president of the Allahabad high court bar association and a resident of the Jhusi locality near the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- in Prayagraj had asked the district administration on January 27 to control the VIP movement at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

On January 27 when he and his fellow advocates were heading towards the Allahabad high court their movement was halted because of 'VIP movement' which prompted Singh to speak to the media and raise objections about the haphazard movement of VIP cavalcades during the Kumbh Mela.

"Ordinary devotees also have equal right to the spaces at the Kumbh. They should be given the right of way," Ashok Kumar Singh tells Rediff.com's Prasanna D Zore.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam, January 22, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy @myogiadityanath/X

When there's a huge crowd, VIP treatment is okay where necessary. But everyone is becoming a VIP and the public is troubled on the roads. This is wrong.

I feel that ordinary devotees also have equal right to the spaces at the Kumbh. They should be given the right of way. If there are big VIPs like the chief minister or home minister, or the prime minister coming to the Kumbh (special) arrangements (like blocking the road) can be made for them. But if everyone blocks the road with 10 cars, won't the public be troubled?

We were going to the (Allahabad) high court (two days ago) and the entire stretch was blocked for some VIP movement. Are we also not people?

That is why we made this point to the administration that unnecessary VIP movements should be stopped. VIPs movement, which is essential from the administration point of view, is fine, but everyone becoming a VIP and getting facilities that lead to road blocks and cause inconvenience to the common people is problematic.

Every intersection is blocked -- this one (VIP) is passing, that one (VIP) is passing. If it's absolutely necessary, it's fine, but if roads and traffic is blocked for every other VIP roaming in Prayagraj, then where will the public go? If you block the road for even 10 minutes, the public gets troubled for hours.

This is a big festival, crores of people have come. If it's very necessary for those people (who call themselves VIPs and for whom roads are blocked), they can go in one car, but taking 5 to 8 cars will only lead to bigger traffic jams and unnecessary road blocks, won't it?

Here even scooters (of locals) are facing difficulties in entering the area, what about the devotees?

I agree they've (the state administration in charge of the Maha Kumbh arrangements) made full efforts for smooth and safe movement of people, the public is also helping, local people are supporting, the administration is also doing a good job.

But our request to the state administration two days ago was to reduce the VIP movement so that the public (locals of Prayagraj) can also go (to the Kumbh), devotees can also go.

Let people use their scooters and motorcycles, but stop all that cars with heir hooting and honking and sirens.

When there are crores of people in the crowd, it won't work if everyone (VIP) passes every 10 minutes; that will only lead to bigger jams.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam, January 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Where such a large population has gathered, there will be difficulties, so this (blocking of roads for only important VIPs) has to be done.

Thankfully, yesterday (January 28) morning there was probably an order (from the administration) that there won't be such (regular VIP) movement so that devotees can go.

That was my point, stop cars etc, let only those VIPs go whose presence is absolutely essential -- like when the prime minister, home minister or chief minister comes, or other administrative people who are needed for making arrangements at the Kumbh.

We understand there can be 10 VIPs but if hundreds of VIPs are allowed to roam with passes and roads blocked for their movement then that will cause trouble for the public and disrupt the Mela.

IMAGE: A victim of the stampede before the second Shahi Snan at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, January 29, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

I live at the Jhusi locality which is very close to the sangam. The administration has not said much about the stampede but there was a problem only in the morning.

The Mela is running smoothly now and there's a huge crowd. The administration is also engaged, and the local public is also helping to show the right way, provide tea and water, etc in front of their houses.

We don't feel there's any chaotic atmosphere now because people are coming and going.