BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede

BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 03, 2025 21:36 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Lok Sabha on Monday that the ruling party smells a conspiracy behind the Maha Kumbh stampede and those responsible for it will have to hang their heads in shame once the probe is over.

IMAGE: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, the MP from Bihar's Patna Sahib said 35 crore people have so far taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

"There was a tragedy at the Maha Kumbh.... An investigation is underway. We do smell a conspiracy there.... When the entire investigation is complete, those behind the incident will have to hang their heads in shame," the former Union minister said.

The stampede took place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. At least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area in Prayagraj.

Prasad hit out at the Opposition, alleging that it starts getting upset the moment it hears "Kumbh" or "Sanatan".

"I must put it on record here that sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate an insult to Sanatan Dharma)," he said.

 

The former law minister slammed the Congress over its leader Sonia's Gandhi's "poor lady" remark for President Droupadi Murmu.

"She is the president of the country. She has been holding the post with simplicity and grace. It is our duty.... Our moral and constitutional responsibility to respect her," he said.

"Opposition keeps happening in politics. The Opposition should make its point and we should make our point. But will there be any level of the opposition or not? Will there be any dignity or not? I want to raise this question in the House with responsibility. What did the leader of a big party say about the president? What does it mean that the president is a poor lady? I want to raise this issue seriously...," he said.

Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video clip doing the rounds of social media that "the poor lady, the president, was getting very tired by the end (of her speech).... She could hardly speak, poor thing". The former Congress chief was referring to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing its "shahi parivar" of insulting Murmu, who hails from a tribal background, and demanding an apology.

In a fiery speech, Prasad said Modi had to step in to take care of Kashmir, which was earlier handled by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel died in 1950 but he was given Bharat Ratna in 1991. All the 550 princely states except one were handled by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Only one princely state, Kashmir, was handled by Jawaharlal Nehru and Prime Minister Modi had to come to take care of it. Today, elections are taking place there...," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
