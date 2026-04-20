Woman And Accomplice Get Life For Husband's Murder

A woman and her accomplice have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Indian court for the murder of her husband, highlighting the severity of the crime and the justice system's response.

Key Points Kullu court sentences woman and accomplice to life for 2018 murder.

The victim, Surendra Tigga, was murdered by his wife and her accomplice.

The convicts were identified as Priyanka and Kishore Tappa.

The murder occurred on January 24, 2018, with the body recovered on April 1, 2018.

The prosecution presented 18 witnesses, leading to the conviction.

The Kullu District and Sessions Court on Monday sentenced a woman and her accomplice to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in 2018, police said on Monday.

Court Imposes Fine Alongside Life Sentence

Judge Prakash Chand Rana also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each. In the event of non-payment of the fine, each convict will undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment.

Details of the Convicts and the Crime

The convicts were identified as Priyanka, a resident of Chhattisgarh and Kishore Tappa, a resident of West Bengal.

They killed Surendra Tigga by throwing him in a well on the night of January 24, 2018, Kullu District Attorney Kulbhushan Gautam said.

His body was recovered on April 1, 2018.

Investigation and Evidence

Investigation into the case revealed that Surendra, a resident of Chhattisgarh, who worked as a labourer at the company in Jia, was murdered jointly by his wife and Tappa.

A case was registered at the Sadar Police Station, and upon completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was submitted to the court.

To prove the case, the prosecution presented 18 witnesses before the court, based on whose testimonies the court convicted both the accused.

Under Indian law, the charge of murder typically falls under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes punishment with life imprisonment or death. The next stage in such cases often involves appeals to higher courts, where the convicts can challenge the verdict based on legal and factual grounds.