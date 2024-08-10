'There Were Dead Bodies Everywhere'

'We waded through the wet mud into the school, and what we saw were dead bodies strewn all over.'

IMAGE: A National Disaster Response Force team conducts a search and rescue operation after the devastating landslides in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was around 1.30 am on the 30th of July 2024 that the first landslide occurred in the hilly area of Wayanad. It was followed by a few more devastating landslides.

One of the first to reach the spot was Kalpetta Congress MLA T Siddhique.

"So many people lost their homes, so many people lost their entire family, so many children are orphaned," Siddhique tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

This must have been the worst natural calamity you have seen in your life...

You can say this landslide was the worst natural calamity that has happened in the history of Kerala.

The first landslide was around 1:30 in the morning.

Soon, the MLA WhatsApp group was flooded with videos and audio messages of people crying for help. My PA called me immediately to pass on the message to me.

We started immediately in our vehicle and were at Chooralmala by 2 am.

We could see a small group of people assembled there. The fire brigade had already reached.

We were about to move to Vellarmala when we heard an alarming sound. I knew it was another landslide and warned my security staff.

That was more devastating and more ferocious than the first one. We had to run away from where we were standing.

Once it subsided, we moved to where the Vellarmala school was. I cannot describe what I saw, in words.

The whole area was red in colour with wet red mud all over with many uprooted trees and huge rocks.

The school building had stopped some of the uprooted trees and rocks from coming down.

It was a sight I will never forget in my life. Total devastation everywhere.

We waded through the wet mud into the school, and what we saw were dead bodies strewn all over. We could also see parts of human bodies buried under the wet mud.

It was raining heavily too.

But I would say our work began that very moment. First by rescuing those who are alive.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024, along with Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and others visit Punchirimattam, Mundakkai in Wayanad, the epicentre of the landslides, August 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Were you one of the first to reach the affected area?

Yes, I was among the first to reach the area.

Did you inform anyone of this situation?

On the way itself, I called the chief minister. I also sent a message to the Delhi offices of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

I called the chief secretary who responded immediately. I called the police and the district collector. I also requested for the Army's help as there was no way we could reach the areas.

All the connecting bridges had washed away.

Small towns like Mundakai were isolated as the bridge connecting those towns to the rest of the area got washed away. The small river had become a large ferocious one.

The entire Choorlamala town was flooded and covered in several feet of mud.

There was no way anyone could enter the area and start rescue work.

By morning, Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, etc were aware of the gravity of the situation. They raised the issue in Parliament urging the government for immediate help.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

We saw to it that the issue reached the highest levels of the administration so that rescue operations started without any delay.

The first thing the army did was build a temporary bridge in the affected area. Then started rescuing people to safe areas.

First, we brought those who were alive to safety. The wounded were taken to the hospital. Then, the rescued people were shifted to the relief camp.

Only after those who were alive were rescued, did we start the recovery of dead bodies.

We were actively involved in all the three rescue operations.

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embraces a victim of the landslide at a relief camp. Photograph: Kind courtesy T Siddhique/Facebook

Some reports say that only 40 houses remain where there were 400 houses...

481 houses were totally or partially destroyed. They are inhabitable now. Three schools and anganvadis were totally destroyed.

The next step is rehabilitation which we have already started.

Rahul Gandhi has announced that we would build 100 houses for the affected.

IMAGE: A view of the mass graves at Wayanad. Photograph: Kind courtesy T Siddhique/Facebook

You must have been with him when Rahul Gandhi came to the affected area...

Yes. Rahul Gandhi came with the plan of going back that day itself. But after talking to the people including children in the relief camp, he was very upset and disturbed.

He decided to postpone his return and requested for a meeting with the district administration. He also called for a panchayat meeting.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka attended the meetings so that we could plan the future course of action.

He also wanted to visit where the landslide happened. After seeing the devastated area, he told the media that we would build 100 houses and offered to help in every operation.

He was the MP of Wayanad...

He was very upset after seeing first-hand what people were going through. He said he had an emotional bond with the people of Wayanad, and he couldn't bear the sight of them suffering like this.

He is totally involved in the relief and rehabilitation work.

Because of his involvement, all the Congress workers are also charged and actively participating in the relief work.

IMAGE: Wayanad Congress workers engaged in relief work. Photograph: Kind courtesy T Siddhique/Facebook

There was also a controversy regarding Congress MLAs contributing one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Some Congress leaders objected to it initially...

You cannot call it a controversy. Some leaders were not convinced about whether the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government would utilise the amount properly.

The fund was going to the CMDRF (Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund) and there was a general feeling that CMDRF misuse funds. That was why some leaders expressed their anguish and displeasure.

After the chief minister assured everyone that the funds would be utilised properly, all of us decided to contribute one month's salary for the rehabilitation work in Wayanad.

A lot of work needs to be done; so many people lost their homes, so many people lost their entire family, so many children are orphaned...

