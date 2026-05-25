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K'taka CM change buzz reignites as Siddaramaiah summoned to Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 14:41 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command for a crucial meeting, intensifying speculation about a potential leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle within the state government.

Siddaramaiah

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: @siddaramaiah/X

Key Points

  • Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command for a meeting, though the agenda remains undisclosed.
  • The meeting comes amid persistent speculation regarding a leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle, as the Karnataka government recently completed three years.
  • Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's supporters are pushing for his elevation, citing a reported power-sharing agreement from the 2023 Assembly elections.
  • Siddaramaiah maintains he will complete his full five-year term, while Shivakumar defers to the high command's decision.
  • Three Cabinet berths are currently vacant in Karnataka, with ministerial aspirants lobbying for a reshuffle.

Amid buzz over leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has been invited by the Congress high command to Delhi on May 26 for a meeting.

He, however, said he was unaware of the meeting's agenda.

"I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting by 11 am. I don't know the subject. But, I'm invited. Last night, K C Venugopal (AICC general secretary - Organisation) called me and intimated me about the date and the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on his Delhi visit.

Leadership Speculation and Power Dynamics

To a question regarding speculation surrounding his meeting with the high command, he said, "It is always there." Speculations are rife about the leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, as the government completed three years in office on May 20.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, "If I'm called (by high command), I will go." Supporters of Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a reported power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when the party won the 2023 assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will complete a full five years term. He has also stated that he will abide by the decision of the high command and would visit Delhi to discuss if called by the party.

Shivakumar, on his part, has consistently maintained that he will abide by the decision of the Congress leadership and time will reveal the outcome regarding the CM change.

Calls for Resolution and Cabinet Reshuffle

Several party leaders are worried that the leadership issue is having its impact on the governance and the image of the Congress government. They have openly demanded that the high command resolve the issue keeping the party's prospects in the 2028 assembly polls in mind.

Demand has also been growing from a large section of Congress MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants to effect a Cabinet reshuffle, and give some of them an opportunity to serve as ministers by replacing some existing ones.

Some aspirants have also traveled to Delhi to meet the party high command regarding this; a few of them are planning another trip to the national capital by this month to push for the reshuffle.

According to party sources, while Siddaramaiah favours a Cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar wants the party to decide on the leadership change first.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent CM Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle Shivakumar's chances of occupying the coveted post.

Cabinet Vacancies

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister. Three Cabinet berths are currently vacant.

B Nagendra resigned over embezzlement allegations at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and K N Rajanna was sacked on the party high command's instructions. The recent death of Minister D Sudhakar created a third vacancy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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