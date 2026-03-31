'We will be in power for 2 more years. I'm CM: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confidently states the Congress government will remain in power until 2028, quashing rumours of leadership changes and power struggles within the party.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah waves during a roadshow at Manahalli for the Bagalkot by-election campaign, in Bagalkot, Karnataka, March 30, 2026. Photograph: @siddaramaiah X/ANI Photo

Key Points Siddaramaiah campaigns for Congress candidate Umesh Meti in the Bagalkote by-poll, urging voters to support him.

Bypolls in Bagalkote and Davanagere South were necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Speculation about a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar fuels leadership tussle within the Congress party in Karnataka.

Amid the ongoing power tussle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that the party-led government will remain in power for two more years and that he will continue in the top post.

He made the remarks while campaigning here for Congress candidate for Bagalkote by-poll, Umesh Meti.

"We will be in power for two more years. I'm the Chief Minister of the state, we will be in power for two more years. If this constituency has to develop, it can be done only if the Congress candidate wins," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing a gathering, he expressed confidence that Umesh Meti would carry forward the work of his father late H Y Meti, and urged the people to vote for him in the upcoming bypolls.

Bypolls for the Bagalkote and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies will be held on April 9. The polls were necessitated following the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, respectively.

Leadership tussle and power sharing

Siddaramaiah's assertion comes days after he said that the party high command would take a final call on his continuation as the CM.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.

The current government's tenure will end in 2028.