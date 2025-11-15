HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sidda, Shivakumar land in Delhi amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Sidda, Shivakumar land in Delhi amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 23:16 IST

x

Political observers keenly watch as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar visit New Delhi in the midst of buzz over cabinet reshuffle.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, during a press conference at the Congress office, in Bengaluru, November 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two powerful Congress leaders from Karnataka are in the national capital to take part in the launch of a book authored by former Union Minister Kapil Sibal.

 

According to sources in the ruling Congress, the chief minister met Rahul Gandhi and had a discussion with him.

A fortnight ago, the chief minister had said during a media interaction that he has sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi to discuss about cabinet reshuffle during his Delhi visit.

"If I get an opportunity to discuss then I will stay in Delhi or I will return on November 15 night," he had told reporters.

Siddaramaiah had also said that he would discuss the cabinet reshuffle with the party high command after the Bihar Assembly elections.

Shivakumar's presence in New Delhi has renewed the buzz over leadership change despite Siddaramaiah clarifying that he would complete his five years term.

According to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, there will be no 'November Revolution'.

The coinage 'November Revolution' was given by minister KN Rajanna who had hinted that there will be major change in the government. It was anticipated that he was referring to the change of guard in the state.

As the buzz started over cabinet reshuffle, many Congress legislators have started lobbying to secure a ministerial position.

Congress sources said legislators N A Harris, Rizwan Arshad, BK Hariprasad, Belur Gopalakrishna, H C Balakrishna, Belur Gopalakrishna, Saleem Ahmed, RV Deshpande, Prasad Abbayya Nagendra, M Krishnappa, Laxman Savadi, AS Ponnanna, Shivalinge Gowda and Roopakala Shashidhar and Malur Nanjegowda are among the top contenders for the ministerial position.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya said he is a strong contender for the post.

"Though I am a contender, I will go by the decision of the party high command," Abbayya told reporters in Hubballi.

According to party sources, some of the aspirants are currently in Delhi to build pressure on the party high command.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Let Shivakumar become CM after...: Karnataka minister
Let Shivakumar become CM after...: Karnataka minister
Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz
Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz
Leadership change buzz: Sidda, DKS present united front
Leadership change buzz: Sidda, DKS present united front
Shivakumar may replace Sidda in 2-3 months: Cong MLA
Shivakumar may replace Sidda in 2-3 months: Cong MLA
Sidda, DKS back in Delhi as K'taka power struggle continues
Sidda, DKS back in Delhi as K'taka power struggle continues

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Rohit Shetty spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 19, will be seen in Weekend ka War0:57

Rohit Shetty spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 19, will be...

Lauren Gottlieb s stylish and sizzling look grabbed headlines1:04

Lauren Gottlieb s stylish and sizzling look grabbed...

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat calls Nowgam Blast Unfortunate, warns of strong action1:02

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat calls Nowgam Blast...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO