'Changing CM Siddaramaiah not easy, will complete 5-year term'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's key advisor Basavaraja Rayareddy on Tuesday asserted that the former will complete his five-year term, saying replacing him "was not easy", and that any discussion on leadership change must only take place at the Congress legislature party meeting.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets batch of probationary IPS officers 2024 at his office in Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, November 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dismissing talk of a change in CM, Rayareddy, who is economic adviser to the chief minister and senior MLA, questioned the need to replace Siddaramaiah. "Is he corrupt or anti-people?"

Another close aide of Siddaramaiah and minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan reiterated that Siddaramaiah will remain in office till 2028 and succeeded by his deputy D K Shivakumar.

The comments come as several legislators backing Shivakumar have traveled to New Delhi to meet Congress high command, pressing his case for the top post.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. There have also been speculations of a "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and deputy CM Shivakumar after the Congress returned to power in 2023 in the state.

"We are not aware of any decision by the party suggesting that Siddaramaiah has to step down after the government completes 2.5 years in office. Siddaramaiah took oath as CM on May 20, 2023 and two days before that Congress Legislature Party meeting was held, where there was a contest, in which Siddaramiah got majority, and he was elected as the CM," Rayareddy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he sought to know why Siddarmaiah should be removed. "I too voted for Siddarmaiah, none of us were told then that he would remain CM for only 2.5 years. If we were not told, then it means he is the CM for 5 years. So the question of CM change doesn't arise."

Insisting that D K Shivakumar too had not claimed the CM post, the senior MLA blamed ongoing confusions created by some MLAs close to Shivakumar. "They say their leaders should become CM because he gave them tickets to contest polls."

"If any change has to happen, the Congress Legislature Party meeting should be called... Then, in the meeting I will question it. Will ask them (high command representatives) why he is being replaced, is he involved in corruption, is he anti people? If they say there was an agreement -- I will ask, why weren't we informed earlier?To have an internal agreement, is this contract?" he asked.

According to Rayareddy, the party high command will soon clear the confusion, and Siddarmaiah will be CM for 5 years. "Changing CM is not easy."

Admitting that he too harbours CM aspirations, and that he became MLA even before Shivakumar, he said, "are we not counted? Everyone will have aspirations. If Siddaramaiah is not there, myself, G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil (all senior Ministers) are contenders, there is a big list. But currently the question of CM change does not arise."

Meanwhile, addressing media in Bengaluru, Khan said the high command will take the final call on the leadership issue.

Shivakumar will naturally have the desire to become the CM, he said.

"Siddaramaiah will be CM till 2028, after Siddaramaiah's tenure DK Shivakumar should become the CM, I will support this."

He, however, maintained that everyone in the party will abide by the high command's decision.