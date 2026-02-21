NRI woman fights off late-night robbers with sword in Punjab

In a display of extraordinary courage, an NRI woman in Ludhiana, Punjab, used a sword to fend off two alleged robbers who were pursuing her vehicle, turning the tables on the would-be assailants.

IMAGE: In a viral video, an NRI woman is seen brandishing a sword to two bike-borne robbers. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points An NRI woman in Ludhiana, Punjab, successfully defended herself and her family from a potential robbery by brandishing a sword.

The woman, Harjind Kaur, suspected two men on a motorbike were following her car and intended to rob them.

After the men threw eggs at her car's windshield, Kaur confronted them with a sword, causing them to flee.

A video of the incident went viral, with social media users praising Kaur's courage and quick thinking in the face of danger.

In an act of bravery, an NRI woman thwarted an alleged robbery bid -- wielding a sword as she challenged two bike-borne persons who were tailing her car in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Seeing the woman standing in the middle of the road brandishing her sword, the alleged miscreants fled the scene, shows a viral clip on social media.

The purported video of the incident, said to have occurred on Friday evening, was captured by the woman's aunt who was travelling with her in the car. She was driving while her aunt was on the front seat.

Harjind Kaur, who recently returned from Australia, was travelling with her aunt and mother-in-law to a relative's house in Ludhiana when she suspected two persons on a motorbike were following their vehicle.

Despite making way to allow the motorbike to overtake the car, the alleged miscreants kept tailing us, Kaur told reporters in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Suspicious that the bike-borne persons were in hot pursuit and intended to rob them, her aunt started recording the incident.

After some time, when Kaur slowed down the car, one of the miscreants hurled eggs at the windscreen to block the view, the purported video shows.

"I could not understand what happened; I had never encountered such a situation before," Kaur said.

Her aunt and mother-in-law started shouting inside the car out of panic. "Judging by how they threw eggs, I was sure they intended to rob us," Kaur said.

In the video, the miscreants can be seen overtaking the car before stopping in the middle of the road some distance ahead on the isolated stretch.

Confrontation and Escape

Kaur then decided to confront the miscreants and got out of the car despite her aunt pleading with her not to.

"Do not go outside. Leave it. They will hit you," Kaur's aunt could be heard saying in the video.

Kaur produced a sword as she exited the vehicle, before standing her ground, daring the alleged miscreants to step forth. She even charged some distance towards them, flailing the sword in the air.

Apparently taken aback by her firm demeanour, the duo allegedly fled.

The viral clip has garnered much praise on social media, with users commending Kaur for her act of bravery in standing up to the miscreants.

A slight swagger in her tone, Kaur said, "They chose the wrong target."