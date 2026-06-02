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Man Arrested After Gunfight In UP Kidnapping Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 11:26 IST

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A man wanted for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was arrested after a gunfight with police, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Danish alias Chhotu was arrested after a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Danish was wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl.
  • The teenage girl who was kidnapped has been found and returned to her family.
  • Danish was shot in the leg during the confrontation with police.

A man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday after a gunfight, police said.

Details of the Arrest and Gunfight

Danish alias Chhotu was shot in the leg during the confrontation, they said.

 

He had been on the run ever since he was booked at Haldharpur Police Station on May 29.

Circle Officer Jitendra Singh said Danish was accused of kidnapping a teenage girl, who was subsequently found and restored to her family, while he remained at large.

Ghosi Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Singh said his arrest came following a tip-off about his arrival from Basarikpur.

As a police team surrounded him when he came, Danish allegedly opened fire at the force, which retaliated and wounded him with a gunshot, the officer said.

Danish was initially taken to the Ratnapura Community Health Centre and later referred to the district hospital in Mau.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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