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Cattle Smuggler Injured In Police Encounter In Meerut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 14:00 IST

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A cattle smuggler was injured in a police encounter in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after firing at officers, leading to his arrest and the recovery of illegal weapons.

Key Points

  • A cattle smuggler was injured in a police encounter with Meerut police.
  • The accused, Yameen, alias 'Tucha', fired at police before being injured in the exchange.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridge from the smuggler.
  • The accused confessed to involvement in previous cow slaughter incidents.
  • Yameen has 11 cases registered against him across Meerut police stations.

A cattle smuggler was injured in a police encounter in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Meerut Encounter

A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

 

According to the police, a case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act following the recovery of bovine remains in a sugarcane field belonging to Amar Singh in Pachgaon Patti on the night of April 14-15.

A search for the accused was underway under the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police.

The Police Operation

Acting on a tip-off that the wanted accused identified as Yameen, alias 'Tucha' was heading towards Medpur, police cordoned off the area and ordered him to surrender, but the accused fired.

Police fired in self defence, and the accused sustained injuries.

Confession and Previous Offences

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in previous incidents of cow slaughter that had occurred in the Bhawanpur area.

According to the police, a total of 11 cases --- including charges related to cow slaughter, illegal possession of weapons, theft, and excise violations --- are registered against the accused across various police stations in Meerut district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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