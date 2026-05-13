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Gang Sharpshooter Zubair Killed In UP Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 09:36 IST

A wanted sharpshooter from the Munir gang, carrying a significant reward for his arrest, was killed in a police encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Meerut.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Zubair, an alleged sharpshooter of the Munir gang, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF in Meerut.
  • Zubair had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest in connection with a murder case.
  • The encounter occurred in the Alipur area after the STF Lucknow unit intercepted Zubair.
  • Police recovered weapons and ammunition from the encounter site.
  • Zubair was a history-sheeter with numerous criminal cases against him in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

An alleged sharpshooter of the Munir gang, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest in a murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF in Meerut on Tuesday, Additonal Director General, Special Task Force, Amitabh Yash said.

Details of the Encounter

The deceased was identified as Zubair, originally a resident of Nausha village in Aligarh district and currently residing in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

 

Yash said the encounter took place in Alipur area when an Special Task Force (STF) Lucknow unit intercepted the accused. Zubair sustained serious bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and was rushed to the Meerut Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Recovered Items and Criminal History

Police said a motorcycle, two .32 bore pistols, a large number of empty cartridges and live ammunition were recovered from the spot.

According to a police statement, Zubair was a "history-sheeter" and an active member of the Munir gang with around two dozen criminal cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including murder, robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and Arms Act offences.

Police said he was wanted in the December 24, 2025 murder of one Rao Danish Hilal in Aligarh's Civil Lines area. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced on his arrest in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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