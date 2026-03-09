Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead After Alleged Kidnapping

A Bengaluru real estate businessman was found murdered in Tamil Nadu after a brazen kidnapping, leading to the arrest of a rival and sparking a complex police investigation into business rivalries and alleged black magic.

The body of a real estate businessman was found with severe injuries in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Monday, a day after he was allegedly kidnapped by a gang near here, police said.

The victim, identified as Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Honnakalasapura village in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru City, was in his late 30's. He is engaged in real estate and financial business, they said.

The police have arrested Mohan Babu, alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime, even as efforts are being made to nab his two associates who kidnapped Gopal.

According to police, on Sunday, Gopal and his friend Satish were travelling in a car from Attibele towards Anekal when the incident occurred near Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk.

The assailants, who had allegedly planned the abduction, rammed the car with another vehicle to stop it.

The miscreants then allegedly sprayed a substance on Gopal and forcibly kidnapped him before fleeing the spot in another car, a senior police officer said.

Satish, who was also sprayed by the kidnappers, managed to alert Gopal's family members, who in turn informed the police.

A team from the Anekal police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The police have seized the vehicle used to block the car.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that Gopal and Mohan were both from Kalasapura village in Chikkamagaluru district and had been at loggerheads for about 10â 12 years.

Earlier, Gopal used to work under Mohan in the real estate sector. Later, Gopal became a strong competitor in his business," Chandrakant M V, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) told reporters here.

Following this, Mohan was taken into custody for questioning and during interrogation, his role in the case emerged and it was revealed that he was the main conspirator behind the entire incident.

During interrogation, Mohan also claimed that Gopal had been practising black magic against him, causing his ill health.

The police said the truth will emerge only after a deeper investigation.

"Preliminary information suggested that two individuals carried out the kidnapping and they have currently switched off their phones. Once they are traced and apprehended, police will verify the instructions given by Mohan to them and examine all possible angles," he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Gopal's body was found in Hosur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

A police team was dispatched for Hosur to conduct the spot inspection and carry out further procedures.

Asked whether Mohan had given a contract to execute the murder, the officer said they could confirm that only after the absconding accused are apprehended and questioned.

"At this stage, as the investigation is ongoing, they cannot make definitive statements," he said.

Asked how the victim was killed, police declined to comment.

"The body has been recovered and will undergo post-mortem examination. Only after receiving the medical report will the exact cause of death be determined," the SP added.

The deceased's family staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding justice and immediate arrest of all those involved in the crime.