Activist Arrested For Remarks Against St Francis Xavier

Gautam Khattar, a right-wing speaker, has been arrested for making offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier, a revered figure in Goa, sparking outrage and legal action.

Key Points Gautam Khattar, wanted for offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier, has been arrested.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Khattar after his speech sparked controversy.

The Goa police worked with Himachal Pradesh police to locate and arrest Khattar.

Khattar's remarks against St Xavier led to outrage and an FIR for hurting religious sentiments.

Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar, wanted by the Goa police in a case related to his alleged offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier, a deeply revered figure in the coastal state, was arrested on Friday by the Himachal Pradesh police, an official said here.

Khattar, the founder of an outfit called Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Kullu district of the hill state, ending days of search, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta told reporters in Panaji.

A Crime Branch team will soon take custody of the right-wing activist, he said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

"Based on inputs provided by the Goa police, the Himachal Pradesh police arrested the main accused Gautam Khattar in Kullu district this evening. A Crime Branch team will soon take his custody and bring him to Goa," the SP informed.

A Goa court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Khattar, who was booked after his speech against St Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, sparked a controversy last week.

Backlash and Legal Proceedings

The Goa police were searching for Khattar since last Saturday (April 18) when an FIR for 'hurting religious sentiments' was registered against him in Panaji. Police on Wednesday arrested his brother Madhav from Uttarakhand in connection with the same case.

A video of Khattar making "objectionable" statements against St Xavier, whose Holy Relics are preserved at Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa, went viral, leading to an outrage.

Context of the Controversial Remarks

He made the remarks while addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of religious guru Swami Brahmeshanand, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said Khattar would be arrested within two days.

SP Gupta said as promised by the chief minister, prompt action has been taken by the government in the case.