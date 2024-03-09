News
Tamil Nadu filmmaker, who was expelled by DMK, held in drugs case

Tamil Nadu filmmaker, who was expelled by DMK, held in drugs case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2024 13:14 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said it has arrested Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil Nadu-based alleged dealer of narcotics, in connection with an international drugs trafficking investigation case.

Sadiq, a producer of Tamil films, was recently expelled by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from the party.

He was the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK's NRI wing.

 

The NCB has termed him the 'mastermind and kingpin' of an international drugs trafficking network spread between India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Last month, the federal anti-narcotics agency had arrested three people and seized 50 kg of narcotics-making chemical pseudoephedrine in a search at a Delhi godown.

The NCB since then had been looking for Sadiq and raided his premises linked to him in Tamil Nadu.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
