Kerala Rights Body Orders Probe Into Boy's Death At Park

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the tragic death of a five-year-old boy at a jungle park, focusing on safety measures and licensing compliance.

Key Points Kerala State Human Rights Commission orders probe into death of boy at Pazhanganad jungle park.

RDO directed to investigate safety measures and licensing of the jungle park.

Inquiry to assess steps taken to prevent future accidents at the Kerala park.

Kizhakkambalam panchayat secretary to verify park's licence and actions taken after the incident.

The KSHRC on Friday directed the RDO to conduct a detailed inquiry into the death of a five-year-old boy who fell into a marshy area at a jungle park in Pazhanganad here.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas registered a case on its own based on media reports and issued a directive to the Ernakulam District Collector, seeking a detailed probe into the incident by the RDO.

Park Safety Standards Under Scrutiny

Kerala State Human Rights Commission said the RDO should examine whether adequate safety measures were in place at the park to prevent such incidents and verify whether the facility had valid licences from the panchayat and other concerned agencies.

It also directed that the steps taken to prevent the recurrence of such accidents be assessed.

Investigation Details and Reporting

The commission sought details, including the address of the deceased child's parents, information on whether a police case has been registered, and the post-mortem report.

The RDO has been asked to submit the inquiry report within three weeks.

The Kizhakkambalam panchayat secretary has also been directed to submit a report within the same period, specifically verifying whether the park had the required licence and detailing the actions taken by the panchayat following the incident.

The commission directed that the RDO and the panchayat secretary appear before it at a sitting at the PWD Rest House in Kalamassery on May 19.

Incident Details and Identification

The deceased boy has been identified as Muhammed Adam, a native of Chengalam South in Kottayam district.

On April 21, Adam visited the jungle park along with students from a pre-school in Palarivattom here.

During lunch, when teachers assembled the children, Adam was found missing.

Following a search with the assistance of the police, he was later found in a swamp.

Adam was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead.