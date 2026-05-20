Kerala Rights Body Orders Payout In Police Pepper Spray Case

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has mandated a Rs 50,000 compensation payment to a man who alleges a police officer used pepper spray on him, highlighting concerns over police misconduct and human rights violations in Kerala.

Key Points Kerala Human Rights Commission orders Rs 50,000 compensation for man allegedly pepper-sprayed by police.

The incident occurred at Chirayinkeezhu police station during questioning related to a divorce case.

Inquiry report confirms the sub-inspector sprayed a liquid on the complainant's face, causing eye irritation.

The Commission found a violation of human rights and initiated disciplinary action against the police officer.

The Kerala government has been directed to submit a report on the action taken within two months.

The Kerala human rights panel on Wednesday directed the state government to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to a man who alleged that a sub-inspector sprayed a liquid, suspected to be pepper spray, into his eyes at a police station here.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission issued the order based on a complaint by a Chirayinkeezhu native.

Human Rights Commission Orders Compensation

In an order, Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas said the compensation amount should be paid within two months and the government could subsequently recover the amount from the concerned police officer in accordance with the law,

The Commission also said that if the compensation was not paid within the stipulated period, an interest of eight per cent should be paid for the delay, according to a statement.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the State Police Chief were directed to submit a report before the Commission within two months regarding the action taken in the matter.

Details of the Alleged Pepper Spray Incident

The incident allegedly occurred at the Chirayinkeezhu police station on October 9, 2023, when the complainant, Sreenath, a native of Kurakkada in Chirayinkeezhu, was called to the station over allegations that he had sent messages to his wife while a divorce case between them was pending before a family court.

The Commission earlier sought an inquiry report from the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief.

According to the report, the sub-inspector, allegedly provoked during a conversation with the complainant, sprayed some liquid on his face causing irritation to his eyes. The report, however, said there was no evidence of physical assault.

Investigation and Findings

Subsequently, the Commission entrusted a further probe to the police superintendent of its investigation wing.

The inquiry report stated that police witnesses had deposed that the complainant came out of the officer's room crying and asked where the wash basin was located.

It also said the complainant had informed doctors at the Medical College Hospital and an eye hospital, where he later sought treatment, that pepper spray had been used on him.

The doctor who treated him reportedly stated that redness was noticed in the eyes and such symptoms could occur if pepper spray was used.

The sub-inspector, however, denied the allegations, the report said.

The Commission observed that the complainant's human rights had been violated and that departmental disciplinary action had been initiated against the officer concerned, the statement added.