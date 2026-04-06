Ex-CPI(M) Leader Accuses Party of Caste-Based Campaigning in Kerala

A former CPI(M) leader in Kerala has ignited a political firestorm by accusing the party of caste-based campaigning in the Ambalapuzha constituency ahead of upcoming elections, sparking denials and counter-accusations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran accuses the party of selective campaigning targeting Nair households in Ambalapuzha.

Sudhakaran, now an independent backed by the UDF, alleges CPI(M)'s C S Sujatha is attempting to create divisions between Nair and Deevra communities.

Sudhakaran also raises questions about the circumstances surrounding the death of his brother, a party martyr, implicating CPI(M) workers.

CPI(M) leaders reject Sudhakaran's allegations, accusing him of making baseless statements for electoral gains and changing his stance on past events.

The war of words between former CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran and the party intensified on Monday, with him alleging that left leader C S Sujatha was selectively visiting Nair households as part of her campaign in the Ambalapuzha constituency.

Sudhakaran, contesting as an independent with the support of the Congress-led UDF, is taking on CPI(M) sitting MLA H Salam in the April 9 polls.

Sujatha is a senior CPI(M) leader in Alappuzha district and actively involved in the party's campaign in Ambalapuzha.

Addressing an election gathering at Punnapra, Sudhakaran claimed that Salam would not win the election.

He alleged that Sujatha had a political future but ruined it by working for the party in Ambalapuzha rather than staying back in Kayamkulam.

"She only visits houses of people from the Nair community, wearing flowers and tulasi leaves in her hair to appear as one among them. They will not get the votes of Nairs," he said.

Sudhakaran further alleged that the LDF candidate was attempting to create divisions between the Nair and Deevra communities in the constituency.

Allegations Surrounding Brother's Death

He also made allegations regarding the death of his brother Bhuvaneswaran, who is regarded as a party martyr.

Bhuvaneswaran, an SFI unit secretary at NSS Pandalam College, was killed in an alleged KSU attack in December 1977.

Sudhakaran alleged that CPI(M) workers were responsible for sending his brother to the college on the day of the incident and that SFI activists created the situation that led to the attack.

CPI(M) Rejects Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Sujatha and CPI(M) district secretary R Nazar rejected the claims, accusing Sudhakaran of making baseless statements for electoral gains.

Nazar said Sudhakaran had earlier criticised the UDF government over corruption but was now aligned with the same front.

"He tried to secure a CPI(M) ticket but was denied because he had contested multiple times. Now he is running a false campaign after joining the UDF camp," Nazar alleged.

He also accused Sudhakaran of changing his stance on the killing of Bhuvaneswaran. "Initially, he said KSU members were responsible. Later, he claimed Nair's goons were behind it. Now he is blaming the SFI," Nazar claimed.

"If SFI was responsible, Sudhakaran himself was a key leader at that time. By calling them criminals, he is also indicting himself," he added.

Nazar said Sudhakaran was making such allegations out of fear of defeat.

Sujatha told the media that she had been working in the Ambalapuzha constituency for several years, including when Sudhakaran contested as a CPI(M) candidate.

"A communist like him should not be making such statements. I have a good relationship with people here, and I am free to visit any household without caste discrimination," she said.