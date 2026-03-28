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Home  » News » Pawan Khera Accuses CPI(M) and BJP of Collusion in Kerala Polls

Pawan Khera Accuses CPI(M) and BJP of Collusion in Kerala Polls

By Toby Antony
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 14:32 IST

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AICC leader Pawan Khera claims a hidden alliance between the CPI(M) and BJP is influencing the Kerala Assembly elections, even as he predicts a win for the Congress-led UDF due to anti-incumbency.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AICC leader Pawan Khera alleges a CPI(M)-BJP nexus in the Kerala Assembly elections, claiming they are strategically fielding weak candidates.
  • Khera asserts strong anti-incumbency against the LDF government will favour the Congress-led UDF in the Kerala elections.
  • The Congress is raising relevant issues for Kerala's youth and is confident in their preparations for elections in all five poll-bound states.
  • Khera downplays the BJP's growth in Kerala, calling it 'accidental' and noting their limited gains in local body elections.

AICC leader Pawan Khera on Saturday alleged that a CPI(M)-BJP nexus is evident in the Kerala Assembly elections, but said voters would reject any such arrangement.

Khera told PTI that there was a strong anti-incumbency in the state, which would favour the Congress-led UDF.

 

"From a national perspective, also, the entire country is looking at Kerala right now. It's a very literate state, and there is significant anti-incumbency against the LDF government. People want to see them out," he said.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the AICC's Media and Publicity Department, is in Kochi as part of the April 9 poll campaign.

On Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's frequent criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Khera said the CM had only recently praised the Congress leader for his intervention after the Wayanad landslide.

"I think the chief minister is a little confused. No problem, let him be confused. The fact is that we are raising the right issues, which are relevant for every single youth of Kerala who has made up their mind to get rid of this government," he said.

Allegations of a Tacit Understanding

Khera reiterated the Congress's allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), also referring to NDA ally Twenty20.

"It is very clear now during the election. NDA allies are deliberately fielding weak candidates to help the CPI(M), and the CPI(M) is doing the same to help the BJP in certain constituencies. However, the people of Kerala will reject such attempts, whether from the front door or the back door," the Congress Working Committee member said.

On the BJP's prospects in Kerala, he termed its growth "accidental".

"In local body elections, the saffron party did not make any major gains, though those elections have a different dynamic. So not much should be read into their position in Kerala," he said.

He said issues like Sabarimala are being taken up by the Congress during the campaign, primarily by the state leadership.

Election Preparations in Other States

On preparations for elections in other states, Khera said the Congress is contesting in all five poll-bound states and a union territory, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.

"In West Bengal, we are contesting all 294 seats. We are well prepared and highly hopeful of the results," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Toby Antony in Kochi, Kerala
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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