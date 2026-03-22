Congress Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Deal in Kerala Election

Congress leader K C Venugopal accuses the CPI(M) and BJP of forming an alliance in the Kerala election, while promoting the UDF's promises of free bus travel for women and increased welfare pensions.

Key Points Congress leader K C Venugopal alleges a CPI(M)-BJP nexus in the Kerala election, claiming a deal to mutually benefit.

The Congress-led UDF promises free KSRTC bus travel for women if elected, aiming to ease the financial burden on working women.

Venugopal criticises the CPI(M) for allegedly delaying the Lavlin case and the slow pace of central agency investigations in Kerala.

The UDF pledges to increase the welfare pension to Rs 3,000, contrasting it with the LDF's current pension amount.

The Congress party is proposing a healthcare insurance scheme, similar to the one in Rajasthan, to improve healthcare access.

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Sunday alleged that a CPI(M)-BJP nexus is evident in the ongoing election, asserting that such an understanding would not succeed in Kerala this time.

Addressing a press conference, the AICC leader reiterated the party's promise of free Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travel for women if the UDF comes to power in the state.

"CPI(M) and LDF know very well that people's sentiments are against them and are applying their last trick. CPI(M)-BJP friendship is not new in Kerala," he said.

He claimed that signs of this relationship were visible in issues such as PM-SHRI and the Left party's stance towards the central government.

"When a bridge is laid, there should be benefits to both sides. We have seen the postponement in the Lavlin case against the Chief Minister. We have also seen the pace of investigations by central agencies in Kerala," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the same connection was reflected in the candidate lists of the CPI(M) and the BJP, claiming that both parties had entered into a deal to help each other in the election.

"But I am sure that even their party workers will reject this deal. They have tried it before, but it was exposed. The same fate will repeat," he said.

He added that apart from exposing the current government, the UDF was also presenting its plans for governance.

He said a detailed manifesto outlining specific projects and plans for Kerala would be released soon.

UDF Promises and Welfare Initiatives

Venugopal said CPI(M) had belittled the Congress's earlier guarantee of free bus travel for women in KSRTC.

"Women working in sectors like coir, cashew, fishing, handloom, and those under the rural employment guarantee scheme are struggling to make ends meet. Our guarantee will be a game changer to ease their lives," he said.

He dismissed criticism that the scheme would financially burden KSRTC, noting that similar initiatives had been implemented in Karnataka and Telangana.

"The money spent on PR exercises can be utilised for such welfare activities. KSRTC will be given financial support," he said, adding that the UDF has a clear plan to address issues in the transport corporation.

He also alleged that the LDF had promised a welfare pension of Rs 2,500 in the last election, but increased it only to Rs 2,000 ahead of the 2025 local body polls.

He said the Congress's guarantee of raising the welfare pension to Rs 3,000 would be implemented.

Venugopal further spoke about a proposed healthcare insurance scheme, similar to the one in Rajasthan.

He expressed confidence that the UDF would secure 100 seats in the election.