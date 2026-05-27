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Home  » News » Kerala Police Officer Arrested In Bribe Case After Dramatic Chase

Kerala Police Officer Arrested In Bribe Case After Dramatic Chase

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 20:31 IST

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A Kerala police officer was arrested after a dramatic chase following allegations of accepting a bribe to release a seized vehicle, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • Kerala DySP arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.
  • The police officer allegedly demanded a bribe to release a seized waste removal vehicle.
  • The officer attempted to escape by jumping from the first floor of his house.
  • Vigilance officials apprehended the officer after a dramatic chase.
  • The arrested officer will be produced before the court.

A DySP rank officer of Kerala police was on Wednesday arrested by Vigilance officials following a dramatic chase after he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 at his house in Cherthala here.

Officer's Attempted Escape and Apprehension

A senior vigilance official said that the officer -- Anil Kumar -- jumped from the first floor of his house to the ground and ran away on seeing the VACB officials, and was apprehended after a chase.

 

Details of the Bribery Case

Kumar had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs two lakh from the owner of a waste removal vehicle, which was seized by police recently. The officer demanded money to release the vehicle, the vigilance official said.

He asked the owner to give Rs 50,000 as an advance at his residence, the vigilance official said.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's Involvement

Thereafter, the vehicle owner lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), and they followed him to Kumar's home.

While accepting the bribe, the officer saw the VACB officials, ran into his house and then jumped from the first floor in his attempt to escape, the official said.

However, the VACB team chased him down and apprehended him, the official said, adding that Kumar will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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