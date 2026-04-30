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POCSO Case Filed Against VHP Leader, Director After Complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 20:01 IST

A POCSO case has been filed against a VHP leader and a film director in Kerala following a complaint by a young woman who married a Muslim man after gaining prominence at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points

  • A POCSO case has been registered against four individuals, including a VHP leader and a film director, based on a complaint by a young woman.
  • The complainant alleges misbehaviour by the film director during the shooting of 'The Diary of Manipur'.
  • The case is linked to a dispute over the girl's marriage, with her parents claiming she is underage.
  • The Kerala High Court has granted temporary protection from arrest to the girl's husband.

An FIR under the POCSO Act has been lodged against four persons, among them a VHP leader and a film director, on a complaint by a girl who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala, police said on Thursday.

Accusations Against VHP Leader and Film Director

A senior police officer said VHP leader and advocate Anil Vilayil and film director Sanoj Mishra are among the four accused in the case.

 

The FIR was registered on Wednesday following a complaint by the girl, who has accused the director of misbehaving with her while she was shooting for his film, 'The Diary of Manipur'.

Dispute Over Marriage and Age

Police said the case is also linked to a dispute over the marriage after the girl's parents claimed she was 16 years old and lodged a complaint against her husband, Farman, at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh. The girl, however, has claimed she is 18 years old.

A team of Madhya Pradesh Police recently visited Kerala to probe the matter.

Legal Proceedings and Protection

The Kerala High Court on April 8 granted Farman temporary protection from arrest till May 20.

The girl had earlier this month submitted a petition to the state police chief and the Kochi city police commissioner seeking protection, alleging attempts to forcibly take her to Madhya Pradesh.

Political Figures at the Wedding

CPI(M) leaders, including state secretary M V Govindan, Minister V Sivankutty, and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, attended the wedding held at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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