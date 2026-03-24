Woman Famous from Kumbh Mela Accuses Director of Misconduct

A woman who gained fame during the Kumbh Mela has publicly accused a film director of misbehaving with minor girls, sparking controversy and prompting her to seek government protection amid alleged death threats and accusations of 'love-jihad'.

Key Points Woman who rose to fame during the Kumbh Mela accuses a film director of misbehaving with minor girls.

The woman and her husband claim they are receiving death threats and facing harassment due to their interfaith marriage.

The director is accused of branding the husband a 'terrorist' due to his Muslim background.

The couple has requested help from the central and state governments, threatening suicide if separated.

The woman claims the director is unhappy with her marriage and is spreading false allegations.

The young woman who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela last year, on Tuesday alleged that a film director she knows has misbehaved with minor girls in the name of films.

The woman made the allegation at a press conference here, where she also sought help from the Centre and the state governments of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, claiming that she and her husband were receiving death threats.

The young woman, accompanied by her husband, told reporters here that her posters were being burnt and the couple were receiving death threats from people.

She also claimed that the director was speaking ill about her and that he won't make her a part of his films.

"Who wants to be a part of his films? He is such a bad and disgusting person. He misbehaves with minor girls in the name of films. I am even ashamed to utter his name," she alleged.

She also requested the central and Uttar Pradesh governments not to level wrong allegations against her husband regarding their marriage.

"We got married according to Hindu rites at a temple. Everyone in the country knows that. The director wishes that there should be terrorism and people should fight each other. He is calling our marriage a love-jihad. I respect all religions.

"If any attempt is made to separate me from Farman (her husband), we will commit suicide. I cannot live without him. We love each other a lot," she said.

She also claimed that the director was unhappy with her marriage to Farman.

Farman also alleged that the director was branding him a "terrorist".

"Just because I was born in a Muslim family and my name is Farman Khan, allegations are being levelled against me. They are trying to trap us and threatening to kill us," he alleged.

"Is it wrong to be in love?" they both asked.

Farman also claimed that he respects and believes in Sree Narayana Guru and that they got married in one of his temples.

The young woman, during the press conference, broke down and reiterated that she and her husband will commit suicide if the Centre and the state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala do not help them.

The woman got married to her husband recently in Kerala as her parents were against their relationship.

The couple had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram recently in connection with a film shoot.

With a captivating smile and beautiful eyes, the young woman from Indore shot to fame after a virtual content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh last year.