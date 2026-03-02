Kerala Congress Alleges Conspiracy in MLA Heckling Incident

Kerala Congress leaders are alleging a CPI(M) conspiracy after their MLA was heckled at a government event in Wayanad, sparking a political row over a township project for landslide survivors.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala Congress condemns the heckling of its MLA, T Siddique, at a government event in Wayanad.

The party alleges a conspiracy by the CPI(M), claiming hired individuals disrupted the event.

Congress criticizes Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's silence during the heckling incident.

The opposition claims the government is attempting to take sole credit for a project funded by collective contributions, including those from the public and UDF representatives.

Congress highlights MLA Siddique's early involvement in rescue and rehabilitation efforts following the landslide disaster.

Opposition Congress in Kerala on Monday strongly condemned the booing of its MLA by a section of people during the inauguration of the government's township project for landslide survivors in Wayanad and alleged CPI(M) conspiracy behind the incident.

The grand old party alleged that "people hired from outside" booed and heckled the elected MLA at the official function.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers remained silent, which was a "serious breach of decorum", alleged Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan while addressing a press conference here.

The strong opposition criticism came a day after Congress's Kalpetta MLA T Siddique had been heckled and booed by a section of the crowd during his speech. There was also booing when his name was mentioned during the welcome address.

Reacting to the incident later, Siddique had alleged that it was not landslide survivors but CPI(M) workers booed him. He said everyone had worked along with the government for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims and that he would continue to work for them in the future as well.

During his speech, Revenue Minister K Rajan had also apparently taken a dig at Siddique and the Congress, saying the Left government was not one that merely lays a single stone and leaves, but places stone upon stone and builds further.

Allegations of Political Motivation

Reacting strongly to the incidents, the LoP said the government had only constructed houses for victims in three wards of a panchayat affected by the landslide disaster and accused the CPI(M) of attempting to claim credit for the project.

"It was not the CPI(M) but the government that constructed the houses using funds contributed by everyone to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund," Satheesan said.

Contributions from the public and UDF representatives were also utilised for the project, and politicising the rehabilitation project was improper, he added.

"The people who booed were not disaster victims but imported persons. There was a conspiracy behind it and CPI(M) is behind it," the Congress leader alleged.

Congress Highlights MLA's Contributions

The Opposition leader said Siddique had taken the initiative in the rescue operations within hours of the disaster and had been at the forefront of rehabilitation efforts.

He also claimed that when the government did not provide food assistance, the MLA personally intervened to extend support and ensure medical aid to affected households.

"Insulting such a representative is unacceptable," Satheesan added.

Expressing "shame" over the chief minister and ministers "watching silently" while an elected MLA was insulted, he said they should at least have stated that what happened was wrong and controlled those who created the disturbance.

He further questioned Revenue Minister K Rajan's reported remark that the Left government was not one that "lays stone and leaves" but continues building further.

"On what basis was that statement made? Ministers must understand the decorum of an official function," he said.

He also said that 52 houses had been constructed earlier by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major UDF ally, and that the Congress government in Karnataka had handed over Rs 10 crore for house construction.in Wayanad.

He alleged that though the government took one year to acquire land, it was not willing to allot land for the construction of 100 houses proposed by them, forcing them to find land independently and begin construction.

"All the funds for the township construction were contributed collectively. I, too, contributed Rs 1 lakh. The programme's dignity was destroyed by the government itself," Satheesan further said.