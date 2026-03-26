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Home  » News » Kerala CM Vijayan Slams Rahul Gandhi, Alleges Congress is BJP's 'B-Team'

Kerala CM Vijayan Slams Rahul Gandhi, Alleges Congress is BJP's 'B-Team'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 12:49 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharply criticised Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the Congress party is acting as the 'B-team' for the BJP, undermining opposition efforts and aiding the saffron party's political victories.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of being the 'B-team' of the BJP.
  • Vijayan claims Rahul Gandhi lacks understanding and doesn't learn from experience, leading to a decline in his political stature.
  • The Kerala CM alleges that the Congress party's actions in Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar have inadvertently helped the BJP win elections.
  • Vijayan contends that the Congress has historically allied with the BJP in Kerala to defeat the LDF.
  • The CPI(M) leader dismisses allegations of a secret deal between CPI(M) and BJP as an 'anticipatory bail' by Congress facing defeat in upcoming elections.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying despite being a national political figure, "he does not learn from experience" and accused him and his party of being the BJP's 'B-team'.

Vijayan's remarks come a day after Rahul claimed that the alleged lack of action by central agencies against Vijayan in various corruption cases against him was proof of the "collusion" between the LDF and the BJP.

 

Responding to queries from reporters, at a press conference at Kothamangalam here, about the Congress leader's accusation, the CM said, "Though he (Rahul) is a national leader, the fact is that he lacks the understanding that a regional leader has. He does not try to understand anything clearly. Also, he does not learn from experience.

"These are not traits that befit a political leader. How can there be so much decline in an important figure in the Congress? All this shows that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in India are the B-team of the BJP."

The stand that Rahul is taking is in accordance with this position, the CM added.

Rahul, on Wednesday, had said at a Congress-led UDF election event that opposition leaders across the country were attacked and cases registered against them for fighting against the BJP.

However, the corruption cases against Vijayan were going nowhere and this was an indication of the collusion between the LDF and the BJP.

Vijayan's Counter-Arguments

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Vijayan said that in Delhi, Rahul and the Congress had sought the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor policy corruption case.

But, Kejriwal was later acquitted and it was a "blow to the face" of the BJP and the Congress, including Rahul, the CM said.

He also pointed out that the Congress, instead of joining forces with the AAP to defeat the BJP in Delhi, opposed Kejriwal's party, leading to the saffron party's victory there.

Similarly, in Haryana and Bihar, the Congress' inability to take forward an alliance against the BJP led to the saffron party's victory in assembly polls in those states as well, Vijayan claimed.

"All this shows that the Congress is helping the BJP win and is acting as its partner," he contended.

Historical Alliances and Allegations

Vijayan further said that it was the Congress, which for decades has had an alliance with the BJP in Kerala to defeat the LDF.

He said that from the time of EMS Namboodiripad, the Congress has been allying with the RSS and then Jansangh party and now the BJP, to gain power in the southern state.

"Both the Congress and the BJP have the same mindset," he claimed.

Therefore, the Congress leader's allegation of an alliance between the CPI(M) and BJP was just "an anticipatory bail" in view of their impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, the CM said.

Rahul and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, at the UDF election event, had claimed that there was a "secret deal" between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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