Rahul Gandhi Alleges LDF-BJP Collusion, Highlights Corruption and Drug Issues in Kerala

Amidst the Kerala election campaign, Rahul Gandhi accuses the LDF government of colluding with the BJP, highlighting corruption, the escalating drug problem, and rising unemployment in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi alleges a 'collusion' between the LDF government in Kerala and the BJP, citing a lack of action in corruption cases.

Gandhi highlights the drug issue in Kerala, blaming the LDF government for the state's high number of narcotics-related cases.

He criticises the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala, implicating CPI(M) leaders in the theft.

Gandhi claims the LDF government has failed to provide jobs, leading to widespread unemployment among Kerala's youth.

The UDF promises 'five Indira guarantees' including free travel for women, financial assistance for students, and enhanced welfare pensions.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stepped up the Congress campaign in poll-bound Kerala by escalating allegations of "collusion" between the LDF and the BJP, pointing out the alleged lack of action by central agencies against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in various corruption cases against him.

In a scathing attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, Rahul also highlighted the drug issue in Kerala as a major menace, blaming the ruling dispensation for the state having the second-highest number of narcotics-related cases in the country.

Speaking online at a UDF public event at Kozhikode Beach here, the Congress leader also raised the issue of alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala, claiming that "kilos and kilos" of the precious metal were stolen from there and CPI(M) leaders were arrested in connection with that.

"How can a government that does not respect Lord Ayyappa respect the people of Kerala?" he asked.

He said that neither the LDF nor the BJP believes they are answerable to the people, and both have the same policies and political agenda.

The Congress leader said that it was not he who was saying this, but those Left leaders who are contesting against the LDF in the assembly polls.

"There are actually only two parties fighting in Kerala polls -- the UDF and the LDF-BJP partnership," the Lok Sabha opposition leader charged.

He further said that opposition leaders across the country who fight against the BJP, "are attacked, cases are put on them and they are interrogated".

"I have almost 40 cases against me, and I have been interrogated for five days in a row by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The BJP attacks me every second of every day".

"Why does the BJP not attack the CM of Kerala? Why are corruption cases against him not going anywhere? This is the best proof of the collusion between the BJP and the LDF," he alleged.

Rahul said that the other similarities between the LDF and the BJP include their non-fulfilment of the promise to provide more jobs.

Unemployment and Drug Issues in Kerala

Reaching out to the young voters, he said that in Kerala, one in three youths was unemployed, while merit and competence were being replaced with nepotism and backdoor appointments in government jobs under the LDF.

The Congress leader also highlighted the alleged drug menace in the state, claiming that instead of making Kerala number one in employment or technology, the Left government has made it number one in drug cases.

"There are 8.25 lakh drug users in Kerala, including 75,000 children. This is what the LDF has to show for the last 10 years," he said.

Sabarimala Gold Loss

Attacking the Left government on the Sabarimala gold loss issue, the Congress leader said, "In fact, they (LDF) have not even left Sabarimala alone. They have stolen away kilos and kilos of sacred gold, and multiple CPI(M) leaders have been arrested."

"How can a government that does not respect Lord Ayyappa respect the people of Kerala?" he contended.

Rahul, in his speech, further claimed that the healthcare system in the state was "crumbling", there was widespread unemployment among the youth and thousands of businesses were destroyed, all due to the 10 year LDF rule in Kerala.

UDF's Promises

He said that, unlike the LDF, the UDF has a plan -- the five Indira guarantees -- to address the issues.

The guarantees include free travel for all women on Kerala state transport buses, a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to college-going girl students and a hike in the welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month.

Besides these, a health insurance scheme in the name of former chief minister Oommen Chandy providing coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for each family and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for small businesses, were the other promises made by the Congress leader.

"The five schemes are a commitment, and we will fulfil them. We do not believe in making empty promises. We fulfilled our promises in Karnataka and Telangana," he said.

He said that the April 9 assembly polls were about ensuring jobs for the youth and keeping intact the secular fabric of the state.

He urged the people to "defeat the corrupt LDF, expose the BJP's policies of hate and let Kerala breathe again".