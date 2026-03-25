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Home  » News » Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP-LDF Alliance in Kerala Amidst Corruption Claims

Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP-LDF Alliance in Kerala Amidst Corruption Claims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 25, 2026 19:46 IST

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Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP and LDF of colluding in Kerala, questioning the lack of action on corruption allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and suggesting a hidden alliance impacting the upcoming Assembly polls.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rahul Gandhi alleges a hidden alliance between the BJP and LDF in Kerala, impacting the upcoming Assembly polls.
  • Gandhi questions why central agencies haven't investigated corruption allegations against Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
  • He claims the LDF government has failed to prioritise employment and technology, instead leading in drug-related cases.
  • Gandhi asserts that the policies of the LDF in Kerala are indistinguishable from those of the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged collusion between the BJP and the LDF in Kerala as central agencies have not taken any action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as compared to other opposition leaders in the country.

He said that only two parties are fighting in the Kerala Assembly polls -- UDF and the partnership of BJP, LDF.

 

Rahul, speaking online at a public event in Kozhikode Beach here, said that even the policies of the LDF in Kerala cannot be differentiated from those of the BJP.

He claimed that both parties also do not believe they are answerable to the people of Kerala.

Corruption Allegations and Central Agency Inaction

The Congress leader questioned why central agencies have not taken action against Vijayan when opposition leaders across the country who fight the BJP are attacked, and cases are lodged against them.

"Why are corruption cases against the CM not going anywhere? This is the best proof of collusion between the BJP and LDF," he alleged.

He also alleged that instead of making Kerala number one in employment or technology, the Left government has made it number one in drug cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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