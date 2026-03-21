Kerala CM Accuses Congress of Being BJP's 'B-Team'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of acting as the 'B-team' of the BJP and engaging in appeasement politics ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being the 'B-team' of the BJP.

Vijayan alleges Congress engages in appeasement politics and seeks support from communal groups.

The Kerala High Court is monitoring the Sabarimala gold loss investigation, with no fault found in the probe.

Vijayan highlights major changes in Kerala's higher education sector to meet international standards.

Vijayan criticises the central government's alleged hostile stance towards Kerala on financial aid and other issues.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit out against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being the B-team of the BJP.

Vijayan made the accusation during an interview given to PTI videos.

In response to a query regarding Rahul's recent remark that central agencies have arrested or called for questioning other opposition leaders in the country, except the Kerala CM, the Marxist veteran accused the Congress leader and his party of acting as the B-team of the BJP.

He also accused the Congress of appeasement politics and seeking the support of groups engaged in majority and minority communalism.

The CPI(M)-led LDF is against any form of communalism and does not seek the support of any group engaged in communal activities, the CM said.

Sabarimala Gold Loss Investigation

Regarding the Sabarimala gold loss issue, Vijayan said that the investigation of the matter was being monitored by the Kerala High Court, which has not found fault with the probe, irrespective of the claims to the contrary by the Congress-led UDF.

He said that the government's stand was also clear that anyone involved in the matter would not be spared, and therefore, the opposition allegations against the CPI(M) on the issue would have no impact in the upcoming assembly polls on April 9.

Higher Education and Central Government Relations

During the interview, he also said that major changes have taken place in the higher education sector in Kerala to raise the standards of educational institutions in the state to international levels.

Vijayan also accused the Centre of showing a hostile stand towards Kerala on various issues, including the matter of financial aid for Wayanad rehabilitation and termed BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reported remarks that the central government has helped the state a lot as "nonsense".