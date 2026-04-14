Kerala CM Reacts to Student Suicide, Vows Investigation

Following the tragic death of a Kerala BDS student, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the incident and promised a thorough investigation into allegations of caste-based harassment and the role of online loan app operators.

Photograph: Courtesy Amal Jyothi College of Engineering/Twitter

Key Points Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denounces the suicide of a BDS student, citing it as 'painful and unacceptable' in a progressive state.

The student's family alleges caste and complexion-based harassment by faculty members, leading to a police investigation.

Police are also investigating online loan app operators for alleged harassment related to the student's death.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) suggests mental health screenings and grievance redressal mechanisms in educational institutions to prevent similar incidents.

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and the medical college's background.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed as "painful and unacceptable" the recent alleged suicide of a first-year BDS student at Ancharakandi Private Medical College in Kannur, saying that such incidents should not happen in a progressive state like Kerala.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said that it was unforgivable to push a brilliant student to his death.

He also said the entire state stood with the victim's family.

Later, Congress leader V D Satheesan promised a house to the student's family.

A statement issued by his office said that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family initially to begin the work, and the second phase of payment will be made once construction commences.

Nithin Raj R L (22), a first-year BDS student from Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Allegations of Harassment and Investigation

His family alleged that Raj was subjected to emotional harassment on caste and complexion grounds by two faculty members, following which a case was registered against Dental Anatomy Department Head Dr M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Besides that, police also registered a case against unidentified loan app operators in connection with Raj's death, as he had taken a loan through an online loan app.

After he defaulted on repayment, the app operators allegedly began contacting the assistant professor.

The FIR stated that the accused contacted the woman faculty member via MMS and WhatsApp, threatening her over repayment and attempting to siphon off money illegally.

His family, however, claimed that Raj was murdered and held the college faculty responsible for his death.

His sister, on Tuesday, told reporters that defaulting on the loan payment was not the reason behind her brother's death.

"Something else happened there. We will not allow his death to be restricted to a loan default issue. If my brother does not get justice, none of us will live any longer," she claimed tearfully and accused Dr Ram of being responsible for her brother's death.

University and Medical Association Response

During the day, Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), visited Raj's home and, after that, said there will be a comprehensive investigation into the incident and the background of the medical college.

"Strong action will be taken by KUHS in the matter. We will also consider whether such colleges should continue operating," he said.

He said that he will inform the Governor, who is the Chancellor of universities in the state, about his findings and the proposed action.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), in a statement, termed Raj's death as sad and serious and emphasised that any kind of mental harassment or humiliating behaviour towards students was never acceptable.

To prevent recurrence of such incidents, the IMA made several suggestions, which included mandatory mental health screening and timely counselling in educational institutions, setting up independent and credible student grievance redressal panels and anti-harassment cells and sensitising teachers on how they approach and communicate with students.

Besides these, it also suggested having a mechanism for anonymous complaints and a prompt response, as well as a mentor system for each student to identify and resolve their academic and psychological problems.

The IMA also called for a speedy police investigation into the incident to bring out the truth.

Meanwhile, activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), affiliated to the CPI(M), held a protest march to the clinic of Dr Ram in Kannur.