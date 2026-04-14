Kerala CM denounces 'unacceptable' student suicide, vows investigation

Following the tragic death of a Kerala BDS student, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised a thorough investigation into allegations of caste-based harassment and the potential role of predatory loan apps.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns the suicide of a BDS student, calling it 'painful and unacceptable'.

The student's family alleges caste and complexion-based harassment by faculty members at Ancharakandi Medical College.

Police are investigating both the faculty members and online loan app operators in connection with the student's death.

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and the medical college's background.

The student's family disputes loan default as the primary cause, alleging foul play and demanding justice.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed as "painful and unacceptable" the recent alleged suicide of a first-year BDS student at Ancharakandi Private Medical College in Kannur, saying that such incidents should not happen in a progressive state like Kerala.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said that it was unforgivable to push a brilliant student to his death.

He also said that the entire state stood with the victim's family.

Nithin Raj R L (22), a first-year BDS student from Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Allegations of Harassment and Loan App Involvement

His family alleged that Raj was subjected to emotional harassment on caste and complexion grounds by two faculty members, following which a case was registered against Dental Anatomy Department Head Dr M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Besides that, police also registered a case against unidentified loan app operators in connection with Raj's death, as he had taken a loan through an online loan app.

After he defaulted on repayment, the app operators allegedly began contacting the assistant professor.

The FIR stated that the accused contacted the woman faculty member via MMS and WhatsApp, threatening her over repayment and attempting to siphon off money illegally.

His family, however, claimed that Raj was murdered and held the college faculty responsible for his death.

His sister, on Tuesday, told reporters that defaulting on the loan payment was not the reason behind her brother's death.

"Something else happened there. We will not allow his death to be restricted to a loan default issue. If my brother does not get justice, none of us will live any longer," she claimed tearfully and accused Dr Ram of being responsible for her brother's death.

Investigation and Potential Action

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), said there will be a comprehensive investigation into the incident and the background of the medical college.

"Strong action will be taken by KUHS in the matter. We will also consider whether such colleges should continue operating," he said.

He said that he will inform the Governor, who is the Chancellor of universities in the state, about his findings and the proposed action.

Meanwhile, activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), affiliated to the CPI(M), held a protest march to the clinic of Dr Ram in Kannur.