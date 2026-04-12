Kannur Dental College Under Scrutiny After Student's Alleged Suicide

Kannur Dental College is facing a police investigation after a first-year student's death, with allegations of faculty harassment and discrimination sparking outrage and calls for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Photograph: Courtesy Amal Jyothi College of Engineering/Twitter

Key Points Kannur Dental College is under investigation following the death of a first-year student, Nithin Raj R L, in a suspected suicide.

The student's family alleges emotional and verbal harassment by faculty members, citing discrimination based on complexion and family background.

Police are collecting digital evidence and recording statements from classmates, college authorities, and family members to investigate the allegations.

Two faculty members have been suspended by the college pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Political leaders and human rights organisations are calling for a thorough probe into the incident, highlighting concerns about caste-based discrimination and academic pressure in professional colleges.

Police have launched a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after a first-year student died after falling from a building in a suspected suicide, officials said on Sunday.

Chakkarakkal police, who registered a case of unnatural death, initiated the probe after the parents and friends of the deceased alleged that he had been subjected to emotional harassment by faculty members.

The deceased has been identified as Nithin Raj R L (22), a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district and a first-year BDS student at the college located in Anjarakandy.

According to police, Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. Though he was rushed to the hospital and provided treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar.

Police said Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as a reduction of marks in examinations.

Officials at Chakkarakkal police station said a detailed probe is underway, with digital evidence being collected.

Statements from Raj's classmates, college authorities and family members will also be recorded, police added.

Raj's father, Rajan, told reporters that his son was subjected to "emotional and verbal harassment" by teachers over his "dark complexion and poor family" background.

"He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and complexion. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan alleged.

He said they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members with the police and are expecting a fair probe into his son's death.

Raj's sister, Nikitha, said he had faced "repeated harassment" based on caste and complexion.

She claimed Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken.

"He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she alleged.

She also claimed that Raj was once called a "slum dog" in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member. "When the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," she added.

When contacted, college authorities told PTI that two faculty members had been suspended and that they were cooperating with the police investigation.

"We will fully cooperate with the investigation and share all details. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police probe," an official said.

The body of Raj was brought to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and buried on family-owned land.

Reactions to the Incident

Sheeba M R, mother of veterinary student Sidharthan J S, who died in 2024, allegedly after ragging at the Government Veterinary College, Wayanad, visited Raj's house.

She said that after her son's death, she had hoped such incidents would not recur in colleges, but a similar incident had happened again.

"These suspensions are only cosmetic, as those responsible will be reinstated later. In Sidharthan's case, the accused students were to be re-admitted soon. Only after our legal fight are they still kept out," she said.

Meanwhile, political leaders demanded a detailed probe into the incident.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government should take seriously the allegations by the student's parents and relatives that caste and complexion-based harassment led to the death, and take urgent steps to bring those responsible to justice.

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, visited Raj's house and demanded a thorough probe.

"Teachers are expected to guide students. How did such people become teachers? There should be a detailed probe," he said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim also visited the family and described the incident as painful, comparing it with the death of Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad.

Rahim said Raj was the hope of his family, which had supported his education despite hardship.

"CPI(M) will stand with the family until justice is delivered. Such an incident should not have happened in a society like Kerala," he said.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, after visiting the student's house, said it was surprising that no one from the college had visited the family so far, raising suspicion over the conduct of the institution.

"This shows that the management has instructed students not to visit the family. Internal assessment marks are often used as a tool of pressure in professional colleges," he said.

He said arrangements would be made for the family to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and extend support.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Sunday directed police to conduct a detailed probe into the death of the student and submit a report within a week.