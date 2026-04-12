Kannur Dental College Faces Probe After Student's Alleged Suicide

Kannur Dental College is under investigation after a first-year student's tragic death, with allegations of faculty harassment and caste discrimination sparking outrage and calls for a thorough probe.

Photograph: Courtesy mal Jyothi College/Twitter

Key Points Kannur Dental College is under investigation after a first-year student, Nithin Raj R L, died following a fall from a building, suspected to be suicide.

The student's family alleges emotional harassment and caste-based discrimination by faculty members, leading to a police probe and suspension of two faculty members.

Police have invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and formed a special investigation team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Political leaders and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, highlighting concerns about harassment and discrimination in professional colleges.

Police on Sunday said they had launched a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after a first-year student died following a fall from a building in a suspected suicide.

Chakkarakkal police, who registered a case of unnatural death, initiated the probe after the parents and friends of the deceased alleged that he had been subjected to emotional harassment by faculty members.

Police also arrayed two faculty members as accused in a case of abetment of suicide. Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked.

A seven-member special investigation team has been constituted to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Nithin Raj R L (22), a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district and a first-year BDS student at the college in Anjarakandy.

According to police, Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. He was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar, who have been named as accused in the police case.

Police said Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as a reduction of marks in examinations.

Officials at Chakkarakkal police station said a detailed probe is underway, with digital evidence being collected.

Statements from Raj's classmates, college authorities and family members will also be recorded.

Raj's father, Rajan, told reporters that his son was subjected to "emotional and verbal harassment" by teachers over his dark complexion and poor family background.

"He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and complexion. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan alleged.

He said they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members and are expecting a fair probe into his son's death.

Raj's sister, Nikitha, said he had faced "repeated harassment" based on caste and complexion. She claimed Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken.

"He used to tell us about such discrimination regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she alleged.

She also claimed that Raj was once called a "slum dog" in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member.

"When the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," she added.

When contacted, college authorities told PTI that two faculty members had been suspended and that they were cooperating with the police investigation.

"We will fully cooperate with the investigation and share all details. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police probe," an official said.

The body of Raj was brought to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and buried on family-owned land.

Sheeba M R, mother of Sidharthan J S, who died in 2024, allegedly after ragging at the Government Veterinary College, Wayanad, visited Raj's house.

She said that after her son's death, she had hoped such incidents would not recur in colleges, but a similar incident had occurred again.

"These suspensions are only cosmetic, as those responsible will be reinstated later. In Sidharthan's case, the accused students were to be re-admitted soon. Only after our legal fight are they still kept out," she said.

Political Reactions and Demands for Justice

Political leaders demanded a detailed probe into the incident.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government should take seriously the allegations by the students' parents and relatives that caste- and complexion-based harassment led to the death, and take urgent steps to bring those responsible to justice.

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, visited Raj's house and demanded a thorough probe.

"Teachers are expected to guide students. How did such people become teachers? There should be a detailed probe," he said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim also visited the family and described the incident as painful, comparing it with the death of Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad.

Rahim said Raj was the hope of his family, which had supported his education despite hardship.

"CPI(M) will stand with the family until justice is delivered. Such an incident should not have happened in a society like Kerala," he said.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, after visiting the student's house, said it was surprising that no one from the college had visited the family so far, raising suspicion over the conduct of the institution.

"This shows that the management has instructed students not to visit the family. Internal assessment marks are often used as a tool of pressure in professional colleges," he said.

He said arrangements would be made for the family to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and extend support.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Sunday directed police to conduct a detailed probe into the student's death and submit a report within a week.