News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal seeks 7-day extension of bail on health grounds

Kejriwal seeks 7-day extension of bail on health grounds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 27, 2024 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in New Delhi. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

The top court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for a period of 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. It, however, had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

The chief minister, in his fresh plea, has sought extension of the interim bail by seven more days on health grounds, including that he has lost seven kgs.

 

The plea said the chief minister is required to undergo some medical tests and for this purpose, the interim bail, which is ending on June 1, be extended.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No privilege to politicians: SC on bail to Kejriwal
No privilege to politicians: SC on bail to Kejriwal
Vote for BJP will send me back to jail: Kejriwal
Vote for BJP will send me back to jail: Kejriwal
Graffiti 'threatening' Kejriwal appear in many metros
Graffiti 'threatening' Kejriwal appear in many metros
Starc, Russell, Rana Magic Floor SRH
Starc, Russell, Rana Magic Floor SRH
Why did Chris Wood sell his holding in HDFC Bank?
Why did Chris Wood sell his holding in HDFC Bank?
Doctors dumped, replaced Porsche teen's blood samples
Doctors dumped, replaced Porsche teen's blood samples
Have You Tried These Sandwiches?
Have You Tried These Sandwiches?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Special treatment: Shah on interim bail to Kejriwal

Special treatment: Shah on interim bail to Kejriwal

Has PM...?: AAP on questioning of Kejriwal's parents

Has PM...?: AAP on questioning of Kejriwal's parents

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances