Kejriwal Meets Family Of Teen, Slams BJP Over NEET

Arvind Kejriwal visited the family of a student who allegedly died by suicide and strongly criticised the BJP government regarding the NEET cancellation and alleged paper leaks.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Arvind Kejriwal met the family of a 17-year-old student who allegedly died by suicide in Goa.

Kejriwal criticised the BJP government over the repeated cancellation of the NEET exam.

Kejriwal alleged that BJP-linked individuals are involved in NEET paper leaks.

Kejriwal urged students to protest against paper leaks instead of taking drastic steps due to academic stress.

Kejriwal expressed distrust in the CBI investigation, claiming it would yield no results.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the family of a 17-year-old youth who allegedly ended his life in South Goa district, and targeted the BJP over the cancellation of NEET.

The boy, who allegedly hanged himself at his house in Nessai village near Margao on Wednesday evening, had appeared for the NEET-UG 2026, though his suicide note only mentioned academic stress as the reason.

Kejriwal, on a three-day visit to Goa since Wednesday, met his family.

Kejriwal's Message To Students

"I want to tell the young people that taking such a step is not right. I want to tell children and the youth that you are the hope of this country, so do not take such steps," he told reporters.

The youth should "learn to struggle and face difficulties," he added.

NEET Cancellation Controversy

Referring to the cancellation of NEET, Kejriwal said the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses had been cancelled repeatedly, and alleged that people linked to the BJP were also involved.

"Paper leaks are happening under the BJP government," he said, adding that one of the arrested accused told mediapersons that investigating officers were targeting only the small fry.

The youth should take to the streets and protest against paper leaks, the former Delhi chief minister said.

Doubts Over CBI Investigation

As to the CBI probing the case, Kejriwal said it would yield no results. "The CBI reports to the BJP government. In three or four months, everyone will be let off. No one trusts the CBI investigation," he said.

Police Investigation Details

Meanwhile, local police claimed that the youth who ended his life at Nessai village stated in his suicide note that he was taking the extreme step because of the academic stress he was facing for the last two years.

He would not be able to crack competitive exams and balance studies with his love for hockey, the note said.

Further probe is underway, police said.