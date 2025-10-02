HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NEET student found hanging in Kota, PG mate missing

NEET student found hanging in Kota, PG mate missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 02, 2025 16:44 IST

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was found hanging in his PG room in Kota, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lucky Choudhary, a native of Patna in Bihar, was found hanging on Wednesday from a ceiling fan in his PG located in Sector-2 under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station limits.

The police said he was preparing for NEET online and had been living in Kota for the past two years.

 

Circle inspector Mukesh Meena said the room was bolted from the inside at two places.

"We have found no sign of foul play at this stage," he said.

Meanwhile, another student from Bihar, living in an adjoining room in the same PG, was reported to have gone missing.

Lucky's maternal uncle (Mama), Koshal Kumar Choudhary, said Lucky was not the kind of person who would commit suicide.

Speaking to PTI outside the mortuary, he alleged foul play and suspected the involvement of a youth named Rahul, also hailing from Patna, who is now missing.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and his mobile phone and wallet were also missing, he said.

Lucky's father also expressed doubts over the nature of his son's death, alleging that Rahul was not a student and often visited his son's room with his girlfriend.

He said Lucky had told his sister that he had borrowed Rs 40,000 and was under pressure from the lender to repay it.

His father said he had paid his son Rs 10,000 online and was going to pay the rest

ASI Lal Singh said the body was handed over to Lucky's family members on Thursday after the post-mortem.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
