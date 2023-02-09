News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Keep slinging mud, lotus will bloom more: PM to Opposition

Keep slinging mud, lotus will bloom more: PM to Opposition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 09, 2023 15:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh broadside against the Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying the more 'keechad' (mud) they will fling, the bigger 'kamal' (lotus) will bloom.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Amid slogan shouting by MPs from the Trinamool Congress, the Congress and other opposition parties from the Well of the House, Modi began replying to the debate on the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget Session, and accused the Congress of adopting only 'tokenism' to solving problems the country faced.

 

"Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal," Modi quoted Manik Verma's poem in response to the allegations opposition parties levelled on him and his government.

Roughly translated, it means they had mud and I had 'gulal', whosoever had whatever they flung in the air.

"Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more mud you sling, the more kamal -- the election symbol of BJP -- will bloom)," he said as opposition MPs shouted slogans linking the prime minister to billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani and seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Opposition parties used the debate on the motion to attack Modi and the government for aiding Adani's phenomenal rise during the last few years.

In his reply, Modi recounted achievements of his governments -- from eliminating waiting for getting cooking gas to opening bank accounts for everyone and providing electricity connections.

The effort was to create a brighter future and not look at political gains, he said.

"Some people's behaviour and language are disappointing not just for the House but for the country," he said in oblique reference to the allegations opposition parties levelled on him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Trust of people my shield against Oppn abuse: Modi
Trust of people my shield against Oppn abuse: Modi
This man 'topi pehnau-ed' India: Mahua Moitra on Adani
This man 'topi pehnau-ed' India: Mahua Moitra on Adani
You can expunge, but...: Cong on Rahul's remark
You can expunge, but...: Cong on Rahul's remark
RS chairman Dhankar expunges parts of Kharge's speech
RS chairman Dhankar expunges parts of Kharge's speech
'They were dead although they were walking out free'
'They were dead although they were walking out free'
Adani prospered during Cong rule: Maha minister
Adani prospered during Cong rule: Maha minister
On Victoria Gowri's appointment as judge, govt says...
On Victoria Gowri's appointment as judge, govt says...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

RS chairman Dhankar expunges parts of Kharge's speech

RS chairman Dhankar expunges parts of Kharge's speech

Adani prospered during Cong rule: Maha minister

Adani prospered during Cong rule: Maha minister

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances