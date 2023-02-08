News
Rediff.com  » News » Democracy 'cremated' in Lok Sabha: Cong on Rahul's expunged remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 09, 2023 00:05 IST
The Congress on Wednesday strongly criticised the expunging of certain remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and alleged that "democracy was cremated" in Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha at the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Gandhi had made these remarks while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a tweet, without mentioning the expunging of his remarks, Gandhi said, "Mr Prime Minister, you cannot wipe out the voice of democracy."

"Indian people are asking you direct questions, you must reply," Gandhi said.

Later, while heading into Parliament during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi asked reporters, "Why were my words expunged?"

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "With the expunging of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti."

 

In another tweet, Ramesh said, "18 remarks by Rahul Gandhi in LS expunged: 1.Every question asked of PM- deleted! 2. All references to relationship between Adani & Modi before 2014- deleted! 3.Misuse of agencies & foreign trips- deleted!"

"You can expunge,but you can't exterminate! Jagadguru of Jhoot stands exposed," the Congress general secretary said.

He also tweeted the three pages of expunged remarks.

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi had alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and he rose from the 609th to the second spot in the global rich list.

The Congress leader's remarks had drawn a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.

Outside Parliament, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had accused Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
