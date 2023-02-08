News
Some frustrated people unhappy with India's success: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2023 17:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world was seeing its prosperity in India's growth story but a few "frustrated" persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

The prime minister said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

 

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

He said President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone.

Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
