Assam Startup Turns Weed Into Paper

For Aniket Dhar and Rupankar Bhattacharjee, the goal is simple: turn a persistent environmental challenge into a sustainable solution that benefits both nature and people.

IMAGE: Kumbhi Kagaz founders Rupankar Bhattacharjee and Aniket Dhar. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kumbhi Kagaz

Key Points Assam startup Kumbhi Kagaz converts invasive water hyacinth into chemical-free paper, creating sustainable stationery and reducing ecological damage.

Founders Aniket Dhar and Rupankar Bhattacharjee developed the idea after observing the weed's impact on wetlands during wildlife fieldwork.

The plant's high cellulose content allows it to be processed into eco-friendly paper through a low-carbon, sun-drying and fibre extraction method.

The initiative also supports local communities by involving residents in manual harvesting of water hyacinth from lakes and wetlands.

Clearing the weed helps restore aquatic ecosystems, enabling lotus and lily plants to return and supporting bird species like the pheasant-tailed jacana.

IMAGE: A fisherman removes water hyacinth from a lake, clearing invasive weeds that choke wetlands and harm aquatic life.

From invasive weed to eco-friendly paper

In an innovative effort to tackle an ecological problem, two wildlife enthusiasts from Assam have turned the invasive water hyacinth into chemical-free paper.

Aniket Dhar and Rupankar Bhattacharjee, founders of Kumbhi Kagaz, are producing sustainable stationery products from the aquatic weed that clogs wetlands and lakes across the region.

Based in Guwahati, the startup aims to convert an environmental threat into an opportunity for conservation and livelihoods.

The idea, Rupankar says, emerged during a field experience.

"While releasing a rescued python back into the wild with members of the NGO Help Earth, we witnessed first-hand how destructive water hyacinth had become for local water bodies," says the 27-year-old wildlife conservationist.

During the outing, their mentor, herpetologist Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha, spoke about the plant's ecological impact.

Curious, the duo began researching the weed and discovered that it contains high levels of cellulose and hemicellulose -- key components needed for making paper.

IMAGE: Workers collect harvested water hyacinth plants from wetlands for processing into eco-friendly paper products.

Pandemic Experiments Spark Innovation

The COVID-19 lockdown provided the time to experiment.

Using do-it-yourself methods, Aniket and Rupankar began producing handmade paper prototypes from water hyacinth.

Around the same time, they also co-founded 'The Inside Out Program', an initiative focused on conservation awareness through trekking and biodiversity documentation.

Their vision soon expanded.

"Assam is known for its tea," says Aniket.

"We want it to be known for something else too -- a distinctive paper made from water hyacinth. From Assam to the world."

Research and scientific development for the paper has also been supported by Madhurima Das.

IMAGE: A worker arranges harvested water hyacinth plants after clearing them from wetlands for processing.

Invasive Weed Threatens Wetlands

The founders clarify that their goal is not to eradicate the plant entirely.

"Water hyacinth has been part of the ecosystem for nearly 200 years," they say. "Our aim is to control its growth."

Originally introduced in India as an ornamental plant, water hyacinth has become one of the world's most invasive aquatic weeds.

It spreads rapidly across lakes and wetlands, blocking sunlight and depleting oxygen in the water.

When the plant dies, it sinks and accumulates at the bottom, causing siltation.

This reduces water depth and storage capacity, damages fish breeding grounds and can even trigger harmful algal blooms.

IMAGE: A fisherman stands amid water hyacinth covering a wetland, highlighting the spread of the invasive aquatic weed.

Fishing Communities Hit Hard

The spread of water hyacinth has severely affected communities dependent on freshwater lakes.

"Siltation directly affects fish populations," Aniket says.

"When we worked at Deepor Beel (Assam's only Ramsar site), locals told us fishing had become increasingly difficult because of the weed."

In many areas, residents spend between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 from their own pockets to clear parts of lakes just to resume fishing.

The problem is also affecting tourism.

Urpad Beel in Goalpara -- often called Pink Paradise for its seasonal lotus blooms and migratory birds -- has seen large swathes of its 1,256-hectare lake covered by the plant.

IMAGE: A person writes on eco-friendly paper made from water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic weed.

Community-driven harvesting

At the startup's facility near Kaziranga, water hyacinth is removed through manual clearing.

"One person can remove roughly 200 kilograms of water hyacinth a day," says Aniket.

The team avoids using machines to protect wildlife.

"Snakes and birds often get entangled in machines. Local residents are skilled at working in water, so they handle the clearing."

Once harvested, the plants are sun-dried for about a week to keep the carbon footprint low before being processed into fibre and paper.

From one tonne of fresh water hyacinth, about 100 kilograms of dried fibre can be obtained, which yields roughly 80 to 90 kilograms of chemical-free paper.

Their current product range includes notebooks, journals, and calendars that are compostable, and chemical-free.

IMAGE: A notebook made from water hyacinth paper featuring artwork inspired by Assamese culture.

Restoring bird habitats

The project is also helping restore habitats for birds and aquatic life.

"In areas where we cleared the weed, lotuses and lilies have started returning," Rupankar says.

These plants are crucial for species such as the pheasant-tailed jacana, which lays its eggs on floating leaves.

IMAGE: Eco-friendly notebook made from water hyacinth.

National Recognition for Green Startup

The initiative recently received national recognition after being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Since then, the founders say they have received calls from people in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and parts of Maharashtra who are interested in replicating the model.

For Aniket and Rupankar, the goal is simple: turn a persistent environmental challenge into a sustainable solution that benefits both nature and people.

IMAGE: A rhino sculpture crafted from handmade water hyacinth paper, showcasing eco-friendly products made from the invasive weed.

